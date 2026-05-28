Ferrari's first all-electric car, the Luce, has ignited a social media frenzy over its design. Created in collaboration with Jony Ive's firm, the $640,000 EV's minimalist aesthetic is a stark departure from the brand's legacy, leading to widespread criticism from netizens who have labeled it "ugly" and "generic."

Following the premium Italian automaker's announcement of the Luce, its first completely electric car, Ferrari's first electric vehicle has become the subject of a social media frenzy. The five-seater electric car, which retails for around $640,000 (roughly Rs 6 crore), was Ferrari's first significant departure from its long history of combustion engines. The introduction was a "very important day" for the firm, according to CEO Benedetto Vigna, who also called it a step toward extending Ferrari's product selection and embracing future technology. However, a lot of the discussion that followed the announcement concentrated more on the car's unique design language than on innovation.

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Unlike Ferrari’s signature sharp, aggressive supercar styling, the Luce adopts a softer and more minimalist appearance with smooth curves, glass-heavy surfaces, and subtle detailing. Critics argued that the vehicle looked more like a consumer tech product than a performance-focused sports car.

Jony Ive, the former chief design officer of Apple, and his design studio LoveFrom worked together to develop the EV. Online opinions were widely split by the partnership's introduction of a decidedly Silicon Valley-inspired look.

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Some users referred to the Luce as "an Apple product on wheels," while others described it as a "generic EV" devoid of the fervour and individuality associated with Ferrari's recognisable designs. Influencer Sawyer Merritt, who focuses on Tesla, joined the criticism, calling it "one of the ugliest EV designs ever."

How Netizens Reacted To Ferrari EV?

As soon as pictures of the EV appeared online, social media sites were inundated with negative comments. "Chat GPT took just two minutes to complete this. How could you have messed things up so badly? One user wrote.

“They are trying to jump into a market where they have no edge, where someone else already beat them to the traditional design and all they have is a badge with some history behind it. There was absolutely nothing stopping them from just making a traditional looking EV sports car. But that is the price you pay when you are behind the curve but feel the need to stand out," another commented.

“Who the hell wants to buy a Ferrari EV, never mind that it is so ugly. Reminds me of the woke ‘Copy Nothing’ Jaguar add," a third user wrote.

“You can really tell the exterior was made with hate," another user said.

“Even on my Tesla, the charge port is hidden. The Ferrari looks downright ugly. For $600k they couldn’t hide the charge port? There are no elegant lines at all. There’s no passion for automotive design. It’s the 80’s all over again," another comment read.

“I’m genuinely curious to see who’s buying this. Ferrari just took the gold medal 🏅 for the ugliest EV ever, period," said another.