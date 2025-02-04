Tata Sumo 2025 coming back soon! Check features, specifications and more about the iconic vehicle

The iconic Tata Sumo is making a comeback with new features and improved mileage. Tata Motors is reintroducing the Sumo with enhanced safety standards.

Tata Sumo makes a comeback with improved mileage

Tata Sumo 2025: Cars are now competing with two-wheelers. Hundreds of models from dozens of companies, thousands of cars are entering the market. There is now fierce competition in the automobile sector... As a result, vehicles with good features are coming at low prices. Moreover, companies are introducing previously successful vehicles with new features. Thus, recently, automobile giant Tata is bringing back an old model with new features. Tata Sumo is set to hit the roads again with state-of-the-art features at a very low price. This vehicle, which once revolutionized the auto industry, can be said to be the first version of the SUV. Now Tata Sumo is ready to shake the market again. Tata is ready to launch it in the market soon.

Tata Sumo 2025

Tata Sumo gave new meaning to SUV cars in the Indian market. From personal use to hospital and school vehicles, Sumo ruled the roads for a long time. But it lagged behind due to revolutionary changes in the automobile sector. Keeping in mind the grace of Tata Sumo, they are ready to bring it back to the market. Tata has already prepared new models with new features. It was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held in the nation's capital, Delhi. The new look of Tata Sumo is amazing. Similarly, its features are also attractive. As a result, customers are eagerly waiting for when it will hit the market. Looking at this vehicle, market experts say that it is going to shake the auto industry again like in the past.

Tata Sumo

The Tata Sumo comes with the same boxy look as in the past. However, the design is attractive... The old Sumo has been redesigned with modern features. The front look is very royal. LED headlights and bumper further enhance the look of the Sumo. It looks trendy just like the big SUVs currently on the market. The side profile of this Tata Sumo is also amazing. Large doors, windows, and wheel arches are a feast for the eyes. Similarly, it has the trademark rear look of the Sumo. Thus, the look of this new Tata Sumo is amazing from any angle.

Tata Sumo Features

The new Sumo is expected to be bigger than the past. According to the campaign in the auto industry, it seems that its length will be 4400 mm, width 1780 mm, height 1785 mm, and wheelbase around 2750 mm. Similarly, it seems that the ground clearance will be around 200 mm. This will make it easy to travel on Indian roads. As for the interior of the new Tata Sumo, it comes with eight seats including the driver. The seats are designed to be more comfortable than in the past. The dashboard is also said to come with useful touch buttons for the driver. It seems that a touch screen with state-of-the-art technology has been installed. Tata Sumo is a vehicle used for long distance travel. Therefore, there will be boot space to carry more luggage. It is estimated that there will be around 300 liters of boot space. This can be increased to 700 liters by folding the seats.

Tata Motors

Furthermore, this new Tata Sumo has automatic climate control and AC to cool the entire car. Changes have also been made to the engine of this Tata Sumo. It seems that the old engine has been completely replaced and a new technology engine has been designed. Tata says that it has been designed without having to think about the engine. The new Tata Sumo will be available in three variants. It is estimated that diesel will give a mileage of 15-17 km per liter, petrol 13-15 km per liter, and CNG 25-28 km per kg. Tata has not yet released the price of the new Sumo. But according to the campaign going on in the auto market, the price of the base model is likely to be between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.

