Tata Sierra makes a COMEBACK! First spy shots reveal stunning new design

Tata Sierra EV: First Look

The iconic Tata Sierra from the 1990s is making a comeback. The first spy shots of the new Tata Sierra SUV have surfaced, revealing key design elements and hinting at its electric future.

Tata Sierra Reimagined

The new Sierra retains design cues from the original, like the curved rear windows and squared wheel arches. It will be shorter than the Harrier.

Tata Motors Sierra EV

Expected engine options include a 1.5L turbo and a 2.0L engine. The EV variant is rumored to have a 60-80kWh battery pack with a 500+ km range.

Long-Range Electric SUV

The interior is expected to feature a triple-screen setup, premium sound system, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

