Tata Sierra makes a COMEBACK! First spy shots reveal stunning new design

The iconic Tata Sierra from the 1990s is making a comeback. The first spy shots of the new Tata Sierra SUV have surfaced, revealing key design elements and hinting at its electric future.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Tata Sierra EV: First Look

The iconic Tata Sierra from the 1990s is making a comeback. The first spy shots of the new Tata Sierra SUV have surfaced, revealing key design elements and hinting at its electric future. Spy shots reveal split headlamps, distinct wheel arches, and a connected LED strip at the rear. Top variants are expected to feature 19-inch alloy wheels.

budget 2025
article_image2

Tata Sierra Reimagined

The new Sierra retains design cues from the original, like the curved rear windows and squared wheel arches. It will be shorter than the Harrier.

article_image3

Tata Motors Sierra EV

Expected engine options include a 1.5L turbo and a 2.0L engine. The EV variant is rumored to have a 60-80kWh battery pack with a 500+ km range.

article_image4

Long-Range Electric SUV

Key features include split headlamps, unique wheel arches, and a rear connected LED strip. The top variant is expected to have 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior is expected to feature a triple-screen setup, premium sound system, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

