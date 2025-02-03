Tata Punch to Tata Altroz: 5-star safety cars under Rs 10 lakh

With increasing emphasis on car safety in India, let's explore the top 5, 5-star rated cars available under Rs. 10 lakh.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 2:55 PM IST

5-Star Rated Cars Under 10 Lakh

Top 5 safest budget cars: Indian car buyers now prioritize safety alongside features and looks. This is why many car manufacturers are now focusing on strengthening their vehicles with safety in mind.

article_image2

What is a 5-Star Safety Rating?

Many cars have received a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP (GNCAP) crash test, making them among the safest on the road. Many of these cars fall under the 10 lakh budget, making them accessible.

article_image3

First Maruti Car with 5-Star Rating

1. 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The new Dzire is Maruti Suzuki's first sedan to achieve a 5-star safety rating in the NCAP crash test. It has a 1.2-liter engine and a CNG variant offering 33 km/kg mileage. A great choice under 7 lakhs.

article_image4

Importance of 5-Star Safety Ratings

2. Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is one of India's safest budget SUVs. It received a 5-star safety rating in the 2021 GNCAP crash test. Available with a 1.2-liter petrol engine and manual/automatic transmissions, it's priced under 7 lakhs.

article_image5

Safe and Affordable Cars

3. Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is a great choice for a safe and affordable hatchback. It comes with 1.2L naturally aspirated, 1.2L turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel engine options. Priced between 7-8 lakhs, it offers features like 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera.

article_image6

Budget-Friendly Car Options

4. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is considered one of the safest compact SUVs in India. It features a 1.5-liter diesel engine and offers 7 airbags in its top variants. Expect to budget between 8.5-10 lakhs.

article_image7

6 Airbags for 5.9 Lakh

5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Among the most affordable cars with 6 airbags in India. It features a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and has a starting price of Rs. 5.92 lakh.

