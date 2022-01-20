  • Facebook
    Toyota opens bookings for Hilux pick up truck in India, expected to launch in March 2022

    The Hilux is likely to include all of the latest safety and convenience features, including cruise control, ABS with EBD, numerous airbags, electronic stability control, and much more.

    Toyota opens bookings for Hilux pick up truck in India expected to launch in March 2022 gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    Toyota India has begun accepting reservations for the Toyota Hilux pickup vehicle in India. The automobile will only be available in one configuration. The Hilux, based on Toyota's IMV-2 platform, will be available in a dual-cab type with projector lighting flanking a huge radiator grille. The automobile is now available for booking online for Rs 50,000 and at dealerships for Rs 1 lakh. 

    Toyota has stated that the car would not have any India-specific mechanical alterations, implying that it will be comparable to the offering offered on the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The Hilux is likely to include all of the latest safety and convenience features, including cruise control, ABS with EBD, numerous airbags, electronic stability control, and much more.

    The Fortuner Legender's 2.8-litre diesel engine will power the automobile. The engine will be modified to produce 201 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters of torque. The Hilux will be equipped with an all-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential to improve traction control. Toyota's A-TRAC technology might be used in pickup trucks. The A- TRAC, or Active Traction Control, system detects and reacts automatically when one or more of the vehicle's wheels loses traction. The device automatically applies a brake to the wheel that has lost traction and transfers power to the wheel that has perfect traction.

    General Motors Co. is not the top-selling carmaker in the United States for the first time since 1931. Toyota Motor Corp. of Japan dethroned the Detroit-based company last year, rising sales by 10% despite a 28% drop in the fourth quarter. In 2021, Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles in the United States, slightly higher than General Motors' 2.2 million.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
