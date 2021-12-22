Round-up 2021: From Tigor EV to BMW iX; take a look at major electric vehicles launched this year

The number of electric cars in India was quite low few years ago, the electric vehicle revolution isn't simply a government effort but a full-fledged movement that has seen a slew of new EVs join the market.

Although most EVs debuted were at the high end of the price scale, they are undoubtedly paving the way for more electric vehicles to reach our shores. The rise in gasoline prices, as well as the disastrous impact we've had on the environment, are significant reasons that have accumulated over time to accelerate this mammoth change to greener automobiles. The use of electric vehicles is increasing in the country. As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), at present there are about 8.77 lakhs active electric vehicles are on Indian roads as on 08.12.2021.

The Nexon EV is the cheapest electric SUV in India, costing almost Rs 6 to 7 lakh less than its nearest competition, the MG ZS EV. Furthermore, the figures on the automobile are nothing short of amazing. The Tata Nexon EV has a 30.2 kWh battery that provides a range of 312 kilometres on a single charge. It has a front-mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that produces 129PS of power and 245Nm of torque.

Although it was a plug-in hybrid, BMW was one of the first premium manufacturers in India to debut an EV. However, the German automaker debuted its first electric vehicle in India, the BMW iX. The iX is priced at Rs. 1.16 crore (ex-showroom) and comes with a 71 kWh (76.6 kWh gross energy) battery pack that drives two electric motors that provide 322 horsepower and 630 Nm of peak torque. According to the WLTP cycle, this electric SUV has a driving range of 425 km on a single charge.

In August of this year, Tata Motors redesigned the Tigor EV with a new look and a more powerful Ziptron electric motor. The base Tata electric car now has a 26 kWh battery that drives a Permanent Magnet Synchronous electric motor that produces 74 horsepower and 170 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors became the first automaker in India to offer two independent electric vehicles under Rs 15 lakh with over 300 km all-electric range. The starting price of this freshly announced sub-four-metre compact car is Rs 11.99 Lakh. The Nexon EV, another Tata Motors product, is the next electric vehicle.

The MG ZS EV debuted in 2020 and received an upgrade early this year in the shape of a more powerful battery pack. The EV is outfitted with a Hi-Tech 44.5 kWh battery that generates 142 horsepower and 353 Nm, allowing it to go from 0 to 100kmph in 8.5 seconds. This electric SUV now has a stated driving range of 419 kilometres per charge.

The ZS EV was MG's second vehicle in India, and it arrived at a period when the brand was still developing a name for itself, implying that it had to work a little more to stand out. MG claims a maximum range of 340km, which is somewhat longer than the Nexon EV.