Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Punch to Kia Sonet: Top 5 SUVs under Rs 10 lakh with sunroof

    While it used to be a common feature in the compact segment, sunroof has made its way into the smaller segments too. There are now SUVs offering this feature for less than Rs 10 lakh. Here is a list of five SUVs which get sunroof at this price, or even less.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 4:57 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    SUVs with sunroofs are becoming more popular since automakers have realised that this is one of the most requested features by consumers. Even if its usefulness and practicality have been questioned, it is nevertheless a well-liked feature that frequently causes consumers to back out.

    Sunroofs are becoming more and more prevalent in smaller segments, even though they were previously only seen in the tiny category. SUVs with this functionality are now available for less than Rs10 lakh. This is a list of five SUVs with sunroofs that cost this much or less.

    article_image2

    1. Mahindra XUV 3XO

    The newest SUV in the Mahindra lineup, the XUV 3XO, is also the most reasonably priced vehicle with a panoramic sunroof. In the sub-compact SUV market, where other vehicles are available with an electric sunroof, this feature is a first. When the XUV 3XO was first introduced in India, it cost ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Nevertheless, these amenities are absent from the SUV's entry-level models. For the MX2 Pro model, the price of the XUV 3XO with a panoramic sunroof is at least 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

     

    article_image3

    2. Hyundai Venue

    With an electric sunroof, the new Hyundai Venue S Plus grade is now among the most affordable options in the subcompact SUV class. The model with an electric sunroof, priced at Rs 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom), was introduced by the Korean automaker last week. Recently, Hyundai unveiled the Venue S (O) grade, which costs Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts an electric sunroof function.

    article_image4

    3. Tata Punch

    Tata Motors' smallest SUV is also among the most reasonably priced SUVs available in India with a sunroof. The base price of the Tata Punch is Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of the versions with an electric sunroof is Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

    article_image5

    4. Kia Sonet

    Kia introduced new entry-level Sonet sub-compact SUV models earlier this year, with a sunroof as one of the features. The new models were introduced by the Korean car giant, with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh. The top-tier X-Line edition of the SUV costs Rs15.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the base model costs ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon, among other vehicles.

    article_image6

    5. Hyundai Exter

    Exter, the smallest SUV from Hyundai, is also one of the most reasonably priced SUVs with an electric sunroof for less than Rs10 lakh. The starting price of the SUV, ex-showroom, is Rs 6.12 lakh. Prices for the sunroof-equipped Exter versions start at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Which micro SUV is BEST for you? gcw

    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Which micro SUV is BEST for you?

    Citroen Basalt launched in India, price start at Rs 7.99 lakh; From engine to interiors - know it all gcw

    Citroen Basalt launched in India, price start at Rs 7.99 lakh; From engine to interiors - know it all

    Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting from Rs 17.49 lakh; Check range, interiors and more gcw

    Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting from Rs 17.49 lakh; Check range, interiors and more

    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV will offer the best value? gcw

    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV will offer the best value?

    2024 Nissan X-Trail to launch in India on August 1; Check specifications, engine and expected price gcw

    2024 Nissan X-Trail to launch in India on August 1; Check specifications, engine and expected price

    Recent Stories

    Badlapur protest: Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted; check full list here AJR

    Badlapur protest: Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted; check full list here

    Struggling to put your phone down at night? Try THESE 8 tips to break the habit gcw

    Struggling to put your phone down at night? Try THESE 8 tips to break the habit

    After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter Sonia Thilakan shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor dmn

    After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor

    LKG and UKG to begin in all government schools soon says Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    ‘LKG, UKG to begin in all government schools soon’: Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Call Me Bae trailer OUT: Ananya Panday set to make OTT series debut; stars in story of riches to rag [WATCH] ATG

    Call Me Bae trailer OUT: Ananya Panday set to make OTT series debut; stars in story of riches to rag [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon