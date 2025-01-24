Tata Punch crosses 5 lakh sales units milestone since launch

The Tata Punch has consistently been one of the most popular models because of its well rounded package and diverse range of powertrains, including an electric option. Tata Punch has crossed the 5 lakh production milestone after becoming India's top-selling car.

After snatching the title of India's best-selling car in 2024 from Maruti Suzuki, the Tata Punch has achieved another milestone: five lakh units produced. This milestone encompasses the total production of petrol, CNG, and electric variants.

The Tata Punch is available in three powertrain options: petrol, CNG, and electric (EV). Its economical and practical design, powerful engine, and excellent driving experience contribute to its popularity. Furthermore, the combination of affordability, practicality, and safety has driven the Punch's success. It boasts high ground clearance and a commanding driving position, essentially offering an SUV-like experience in a compact, city-friendly package.

Tata Punch Petrol Variant: The Tata Punch features a 1.2-liter petrol engine producing 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. This engine comes with 5-speed manual and AMT transmission options. For higher mileage, a CNG variant is available. Compared to the petrol engine, this variant produces 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. It comes only with a manual transmission. The Tata Punch is now also available as an EV with two battery pack options: 25kWh and 35kWh, offering ranges of 315 km and 421 km, respectively.

The petrol variant with manual transmission has an ARAI mileage of 20.09 km/l. The automatic transmission version offers 18.8 km/l, according to the company. A CNG variant is also available, with a reported mileage of 26.99 km/kg.

Last year, the Tata Punch earned the title of India's best-selling car. Its compact design, features, affordability, and driving experience have made it popular among Indian consumers. The Tata Punch is more than just a success story; its petrol, CNG, and EV variants make it a versatile choice for a wide range of customers.

Latest Videos