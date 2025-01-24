Tata Punch crosses 5 lakh sales units milestone since launch

The Tata Punch has consistently been one of the most popular models because of its well rounded package and diverse range of powertrains, including an electric option. Tata Punch has crossed the 5 lakh production milestone after becoming India's top-selling car.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

After snatching the title of India's best-selling car in 2024 from Maruti Suzuki, the Tata Punch has achieved another milestone: five lakh units produced. This milestone encompasses the total production of petrol, CNG, and electric variants.

article_image2

The Tata Punch is available in three powertrain options: petrol, CNG, and electric (EV). Its economical and practical design, powerful engine, and excellent driving experience contribute to its popularity.

Furthermore, the combination of affordability, practicality, and safety has driven the Punch's success. It boasts high ground clearance and a commanding driving position, essentially offering an SUV-like experience in a compact, city-friendly package.

article_image3

Tata Punch Petrol Variant:

The Tata Punch features a 1.2-liter petrol engine producing 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. This engine comes with 5-speed manual and AMT transmission options. For higher mileage, a CNG variant is available. Compared to the petrol engine, this variant produces 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque.

It comes only with a manual transmission. The Tata Punch is now also available as an EV with two battery pack options: 25kWh and 35kWh, offering ranges of 315 km and 421 km, respectively.

article_image4

The petrol variant with manual transmission has an ARAI mileage of 20.09 km/l. The automatic transmission version offers 18.8 km/l, according to the company. A CNG variant is also available, with a reported mileage of 26.99 km/kg.

article_image5

Last year, the Tata Punch earned the title of India's best-selling car. Its compact design, features, affordability, and driving experience have made it popular among Indian consumers. The Tata Punch is more than just a success story; its petrol, CNG, and EV variants make it a versatile choice for a wide range of customers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Recent Stories

Redefining Car Accessories Market: Drivestylish is Setting New Standards

Redefining Car Accessories Market: Drivestylish is Setting New Standards

2025 Honda Activa 110 Launch: Know about range, price, battery, specifications and features RBA

2025 Honda Activa 110 Launch: Know about range, price, battery, specifications and features

Fast track your credit health: Increase your CIBIL score in 30 days AJR

Fast-track your credit health: Increase your CIBIL score in 30 days

4 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits On Thursday

4 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits On Thursday

'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy shk

'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon