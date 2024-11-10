Tata Nexon to Tata Harrier: Check out India’s top 5 safest cars of 2024

This article highlights the top 5 safest cars available in India, emphasizing their safety ratings, key features, and pricing. These cars have earned high marks in Global NCAP safety assessments, offering advanced safety technologies for enhanced driver and passenger protection.

When buying a car, safety should be the first priority since it may result in cheaper insurance premiums and greater resale values in addition to ensuring the safety of the driver and any passengers. In order to assist buyers make an informed choice when selecting their next vehicle, this article will offer a thorough analysis of the top 5 safest automobiles in India, including information on their prices and salient features.

1. Hyundai Verna The new Verna, which was introduced in India last year, has already established a stellar reputation because to its impressive 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The sedan performed exceptionally well in safety testing, receiving 28.18 points for adult occupant protection and 42 points for child occupant safety. Six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) are standard safety features; however, some models come with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which provides about 17 Level 2 safety features. There are two engine options available for the Hyundai Verna: a 1.5-liter normally aspirated engine that generates 113 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that is turbocharged and produces 158 horsepower and 253 Nm. Depending on the version, the price of this elegant sedan may range from around Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17.42 lakh.

2. Volkswagen Virtus With a 5-star rating from Global NCAP, the Volkswagen Virtus is a highly acclaimed small sedan in India that is known for its excellent safety records. The vehicle received scores of 29.71 out of 34 for adult occupant protection and 42 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the 2023 safety assessments.



The Virtus is outfitted with a wide array of safety features, such as tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, multi-collision brakes, high-speed warnings, a rear parking camera with sensors, and up to six airbags. The Virtus is a strong choice in its class, with an ex-showroom price range of Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 19.41 lakh.

3. Tata Nexon The Tata Nexon is regarded as one of the safest cars in India because to its remarkable 5-star safety certification from Global NCAP. In recent crash testing, it received 32.22 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection and 44.52 out of 49 points for kid safety. The Nexon has a strong feature set that includes a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and six airbags to protect passengers. It also has features like automated headlights with rain-sensing wipers and a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor. Customers have the option of a 1.5-liter diesel engine or a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine under the hood, which can produce 113 horsepower and 260 Nm or 118 horsepower and 170 Nm, respectively. The Nexon's price ranges from around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh, all of which represent ex-showroom expenses.

4. Tata Harrier Since its introduction last year, the Tata Harrier has garnered praise for its remarkable safety features, receiving a 5-star Global NCAP overall safety rating. The SUV is notable for passenger safety, scoring an impressive 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety and 33.05 out of 34 for adult protection. In the initial Bharat NCAP crash testing, it likewise received a flawless score. Under the hood, the Harrier is equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. Up to seven airbags, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 17 functions, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), cruise control, driver attention warning, and hill descent control are examples of safety technology. The ex-showroom pricing of the Tata Harrier starts at Rs 14.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.89 lakh.

5. Mahindra Scorpio N In India's SUV market, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a name for itself thanks to its powerful performance and attractive appearance. With a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection (29.25 out of 34) and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection (28.93 out of 49) from Global NCAP, safety is a top priority. The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a number of safety features, including as front and back cameras, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control, and up to six airbags. Both 6- and 7-seater variants are available, and customers may select between a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine. Ex-showroom, the SUV costs between Rs 13.85 lakh and Rs 24.54 lakh.

Latest Videos