    Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: 5 most affordable compact SUVs with sunroof

    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Some carmakers even offer panoramic sunroofs, and here are the most affordable compact SUVs in India on sale right now with a sunroof. Check all details here.

    Automobiles with sunroofs are now the newest, hottest features on the market, and many cars under four metres, particularly SUVs, are starting to offer them. These are the most reasonably priced small SUVs in India that are now available for purchase with a sunroof. Some automakers even provide panoramic sunroofs.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Starting with the most expensive and the fifth most affordable SUV on the list, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Due to the fact that the SUV was the first in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio to include a sunroof, the Brezza has gained a lot of new buyers. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced ex-showroom at Rs 8.34 lakh, with the option to add a sunroof available only on the ZXi trim levels.

    Tata Nexon

    The Tata Nexon, which is among the best-selling cars in India and comes with an all-electric variant among its many powertrain options, comes next. The Nexon starts at Rs 8.14 lakh and comes with a sunroof option starting with the Smart + S variant. The voice-activated sunroof on the Tata Nexon is one among its many amenities, and it comes in more than 50 variations.

    Kia Sonet

    Because of its angular styling, the Kia Sonet is perhaps the most attractive sub-4-meter SUV currently available. The Sonet is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with two petrol and one diesel engine. The sunroof feature is exclusive to the HTE(O) model.

    Hyundai Venue

    The Hyundai Venue, which is also a popular vehicle from the manufacturer, is built on the same chassis and has identical engine and transmission options. Nevertheless, the Venue costs Rs 7.94 lakh and above, ex-showroom, which is a little cheaper than the Sonet. Beginning with the S+ and S(O) models, Hyundai provides an electric sunroof function.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO, the newest car in the class, is priced starting at Rs 7.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and tops the list. In addition to receiving ADAS Level 2, the 3XO also receives a panoramic sunroof, a first for the class.

