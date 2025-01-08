Tata electric bike launch: Know about range, price, specifications and features

Tata Motors is reportedly gearing up to manufacture electric bikes. The bike is expected to have a top speed of 80-100 km/h and a range of 150-200 km on a single charge. Through Tata Power, the company is already working on expanding EV charging stations across India.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

Tata Electric Bike

The arrival of electric vehicles (EVs) is rapidly growing in India. Major companies have jumped into electric vehicle manufacturing. After gaining recognition in the electric car segment, Tata Motors is reportedly gearing up to manufacture electric bikes.

article_image2

TATA EV Bike

This move underscores Tata's commitment to redefining urban mobility with sustainable solutions. While Tata Motors has not officially announced plans to manufacture electric bikes, market speculation and social media discussions suggest that the company is actively exploring this avenue.

article_image3

Tata Motors

Rumors about the features of Tata's introductory electric bike are widespread. Accordingly, the bike is expected to have a top speed of 80-100 km/h and a range of 150-200 km on a single charge. Fast charging capability is another highlight.

article_image4

TATA Bike

Tata Motors is expected to equip its electric bike with advanced technology, including smartphone connectivity and multi-riding modes designed for various conditions. Using its proprietary battery technology, Tata aims to provide an excellent user experience.

article_image5

TATA EV

In addition to the electric bike, Tata is said to be focusing on building the necessary charging infrastructure. Through its Tata Power arm, the company is already working on expanding EV charging stations across India. This effort is expected to further accelerate the introduction of Tata's electric two-wheelers.

