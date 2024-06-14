Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swift to Fronx: Top 7 Maruti petrol cars with best mileage figures under Rs 10 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is also one of the pioneers in offering cars with best mileage figures.  Here is a look at 7 cars with petrol engines only that offer the best mileage among models priced under Rs 10 lakh.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    When choosing a car to buy in India, one of the most important considerations for prospective purchasers is fuel economy or mileage. Automobile manufacturers have improved and calibrated their engines over time to get the highest potential return on fuel expenditures. The biggest automaker in India, Maruti Suzuki, was among the first to provide vehicles with the highest fuel economy.

    article_image2

    1. Maruti Celerio

    In terms of fuel efficiency, Celerio outperforms all other petrol vehicles priced under Rs10 lakh. With its 1.0-liter petrol engine, the manual version of the Celerio can get up to 25.24 km/l according to ARAI standards. The Celerio is sold by Maruti in India for Rs 5.36 lakh to Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

    article_image3

    2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    When it comes to mileage, the newest SUV from the Maruti stable is among the best in India. The manual version of the Fronx has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 21.79 km/l. The mileage of the automatic version is up to 22.89 km/l. With up to 20.75 km/l, the turbocharged 1.0-liter petrol version is marginally less fuel-efficient. The Fronx SUV is available for Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

    article_image4

    3. Baleno

    One of Maruti's best-selling hatchbacks, the Baleno, offers excellent value for the money in terms of fuel economy. With the same 1.2-liter petrol engine as the Fronx, the Baleno's manual version can achieve up to 22.35 km/l, while the automatic version can reach up to 22.94 km/l. Both models have received ARAI certification. The ex-showroom pricing range for the Baleno is Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh.

    article_image5

    4. Maruti Dzire

    Because of its excellent fuel efficiency, Maruti Suzuki's sub-compact sedan has become a popular vehicle in its market. With manual versions, the 1.2-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine can get up to 23.26 km/l of mileage. The Dzire's automatic versions provide up to 23.69 km/l. The Dzire, which competes with vehicles like as the Hyundai Aura, starts at Rs 6.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

    article_image6

    5. Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The next generation Swift hatchback from Maruti Suzuki claims to be more fuel-efficient than versions from the previous generation. The new Swift's automated version can go up to 25.75 km/l, but the manual version can only manage 24.8 km/l, according to ARAI statistics. A brand-new, three-cylinder, 1.2-liter K Series petrol engine powers the 2024 Swift. The starting price (ex-showroom) is Rs 6.50 lakh.

    article_image7

    6. Maruti WagonR

    For the past few years, Maruti's boxy hatchback has been one of its best-selling models because of its high fuel economy ratings. Two engine options are available for the WagonR in India: a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine.

    The ARAI-certified fuel economy of the smaller engine with a manual gearbox is 24.35 km/l, whilst the automatic variation may get up to 25.19 km/l. The ex-showroom pricing range for the WagonR is Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh.

    article_image8

    7. Maruti Alto K10

    One of the most reasonably priced vehicles available in India is the Alto K10 hatchback, which also has one of the top fuel economy ratings. The hatchback's automatic petrol version claims 24.9 km/l, whereas the manual petrol version claims 24.39 km/l, based on ARAI data. Maruti's Alto K10, which has a 1.0-liter petrol engine, starts at Rs4 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end model.
     

