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Store them in the right spot

Never leave books on the floor or in damp areas. You should always store them on high, dry shelves or in cupboards to keep them safe.
lifestyle May 07 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:gemini ai
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Use naphthalene balls or camphor

Just wrap some naphthalene balls or camphor in a small cloth and place them on the shelves. The strong smell is great for keeping termites and other insects far away.
Image credits: gemini ai
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Make sure there's no moisture

Placing silica gel packets in your cupboards is a smart move. They absorb all the moisture from the air. This simple trick stops books from getting damp or growing mould.
Image credits: gemini ai
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Try this simple home remedy

Avoid chemical sprays. Place dried neem leaves, cloves, or cinnamon sticks between books to naturally repel insects and protect books from damage.

Image credits: gemini ai
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Let them get some sun

During holidays, place books in the morning sun once a month. It removes moisture, keeps them fresh, and helps prevent termite damage and fungal growth.

Image credits: gemini ai

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