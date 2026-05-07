Avoid chemical sprays. Place dried neem leaves, cloves, or cinnamon sticks between books to naturally repel insects and protect books from damage.
During holidays, place books in the morning sun once a month. It removes moisture, keeps them fresh, and helps prevent termite damage and fungal growth.
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