    Skoda launches mid-size sedan SLAVIA, From specs to interiors; Know everything about it

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 4:29 PM IST
    Skoda Rapid has done well for the brand, particularly in India. However, the automobile has aged, and here's why Skoda released Skoda Slavia, which will be on sale in India next year. 

    Skoda Rapid has done well for the brand, particularly in India. However, the automobile has aged, and no amount of facelifting will help boost sales. Here's why Skoda has opted to retire this sedan in favour of the Skoda Slavia, which will be on sale in India next year. 
     

    The interior layout of the Skoda Slavia is similar to that of the new Octavia, with a horizontal ornamental trim strip running across the dashboard in a contrasting colour. A 10-inch unit with a smartphone connection and linked vehicle technologies take centre stage.

    The sedan also gets a two-spoken multi-function steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, barrel-shaped aircon vents on either side of the dashboard, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, sunroof, etc. The list of safety features on the sedan includes dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse parking sensors, and speed alert system as standard, while the higher variants have six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, multi-collision braking system, reversing camera, etc. 

    The Skoda Slavia is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and designed exclusively for the Indian market. The Skoda grille is surrounded by swept-back LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, a chiselled front bumper with chrome accents, sharp creases on the bonnet, and character lines along the length of the vehicle.

    Slavia's overall design is enhanced by the sloping roofline, 16-inch alloy wheels, a split C-shaped LED tail lamp, a rear apron with a chrome strop, and rear reflectors. The Skoda Slavia had a length of 4,531 mm, a width of 1,752 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

    The Skoda Slavia is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine with 108 horsepower and 175 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. A 1.5-litre TSI engine with 148 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque is also available. This engine is available with either a manual or an automated transmission, the DSG. It competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City.

