Skoda launches mid-size sedan SLAVIA, From specs to interiors; Know everything about it

Skoda Rapid has done well for the brand, particularly in India. However, the automobile has aged, and no amount of facelifting will help boost sales. Here's why Skoda has opted to retire this sedan in favour of the Skoda Slavia, which will be on sale in India next year.



The interior layout of the Skoda Slavia is similar to that of the new Octavia, with a horizontal ornamental trim strip running across the dashboard in a contrasting colour. A 10-inch unit with a smartphone connection and linked vehicle technologies take centre stage. The sedan also gets a two-spoken multi-function steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, barrel-shaped aircon vents on either side of the dashboard, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, sunroof, etc. The list of safety features on the sedan includes dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse parking sensors, and speed alert system as standard, while the higher variants have six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, multi-collision braking system, reversing camera, etc.

The Skoda Slavia is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and designed exclusively for the Indian market. The Skoda grille is surrounded by swept-back LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, a chiselled front bumper with chrome accents, sharp creases on the bonnet, and character lines along the length of the vehicle. Slavia's overall design is enhanced by the sloping roofline, 16-inch alloy wheels, a split C-shaped LED tail lamp, a rear apron with a chrome strop, and rear reflectors. The Skoda Slavia had a length of 4,531 mm, a width of 1,752 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.