Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV launched: Know its range, features, specs, and more

    Skoda has launched its electric SUV, the Elroq. The Elroq features Skoda's new modern design. It is noteworthy that it comes with three unique battery pack options.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV

    Skoda has launched its electric SUV, the Elroq. The Elroq features Skoda's new modern design. It is noteworthy that it comes with three unique battery pack options.

    article_image2

    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV

    As the first vehicle to feature Skoda's "Modern Solid" design, the Elroq is positioned. The new "Tech-Deck Face" replaces the conventional radiator grille with a glossy black panel. It includes radar and a front camera.

    article_image3

    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV

    The Skoda logo has been removed from the bonnet and replaced with the brand name in a new font. This vehicle comes with advanced LED matrix headlights. The matrix setup, which is divided into 36 sections, automatically adjusts itself according to the traffic.

    article_image4

    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV

    With a length of 4,488 mm, a width of 1,884 mm, and a height of 1,625 mm, the Elroq has a long wheelbase of 2,765 mm. It weighs 1,949 kg. It is available in nine different colors, including Denim Blue.

    article_image5

    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV

    The cabin is equipped with a 13-inch central infotainment display, a compact digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. It also has a number of features including 48 liters of cabin storage space, a coin holder, and a net under the parcel tray for storing the charging cable.

    article_image6

    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV

    The Elroq also has 470 liters of boot space. With the rear seats folded down, a capacity of up to 1,580 liters is available. This is the third model to feature the Volkswagen Group's MEB modular electric car drivetrain.

    article_image7

    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV

    Globally, the Skoda Elroq is available in four variants: Elroq 50, Elroq 60, Elroq 85, and Elroq 85x. These come with three different lithium-ion battery pack options. The Elroq 50, with a 55 kWh battery, offers a range of over 370 km. Its motor produces 168 bhp of power and 310 Nm of torque. The mid-spec Elroq 60, with a 63 kWh battery, offers a range of 400 km. It produces 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. Both these variants have a top speed of 160 kmph.

    article_image8

    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV

    The Elroq 85 and Elroq 85x come with the largest 82 kWh battery. The Elroq 85 has 282 bhp and 545 Nm of torque. It offers a range of 560 km. The Elroq 85x has an additional motor with all-wheel drive capability. Both models can travel at a speed of 180 kmph. Elroq cars can be charged quickly. It can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 24 minutes at a DC fast charging station.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why railways keep engines running despite long stops? vkp

    Why railways keep engines running despite long stops?

    Royal Enfield recalls certain motorcycles over THIS issue; check if your motorcycle is affected dmn

    Royal Enfield recalls certain motorcycles over THIS issue; check if your bike is affected

    Best Car for Women: Automatic vs. Manual Transmission anr

    Which car is best for women to drive? Automatic or Manual?

    Tata Nexon iCNG launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakh; Check features, variants and more gcw

    Tata Nexon iCNG launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakh; Check features, variants and more

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years gcw

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-541 October 03 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-541 October 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu controversies: Rs 250 Cr divorce alimony news to liver detox and more RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu controversies: Rs 250 Cr divorce alimony news to liver detox and more

    football Inter Miami claim MLS Supporters' Shield: Lionel Messi scores double in 3-2 win over Columbus Crew scr

    Inter Miami claim MLS Supporters' Shield: Lionel Messi scores double in 3-2 win over Columbus Crew

    Aakash Ahuja calls Shinchan 'obscene,' Recalls dubbing naked dance scenes on show, Read more NTI

    Aakash Ahuja calls Shinchan 'obscene,' Recalls dubbing naked dance scenes on show, Read more

    Akhil Akkineni comes out in support of half-brother Naga Chaitanya along with mother Amala [WATCH] ATG

    Akhil Akkineni comes out in support of half-brother Naga Chaitanya along with mother Amala [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon