Skoda Elroq Electric SUV launched: Know its range, features, specs, and more

Skoda has launched its electric SUV, the Elroq. The Elroq features Skoda's new modern design. It is noteworthy that it comes with three unique battery pack options.

Skoda has launched its electric SUV, the Elroq. The Elroq features Skoda's new modern design. It is noteworthy that it comes with three unique battery pack options.

As the first vehicle to feature Skoda's "Modern Solid" design, the Elroq is positioned. The new "Tech-Deck Face" replaces the conventional radiator grille with a glossy black panel. It includes radar and a front camera.

The Skoda logo has been removed from the bonnet and replaced with the brand name in a new font. This vehicle comes with advanced LED matrix headlights. The matrix setup, which is divided into 36 sections, automatically adjusts itself according to the traffic.

With a length of 4,488 mm, a width of 1,884 mm, and a height of 1,625 mm, the Elroq has a long wheelbase of 2,765 mm. It weighs 1,949 kg. It is available in nine different colors, including Denim Blue.

The cabin is equipped with a 13-inch central infotainment display, a compact digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. It also has a number of features including 48 liters of cabin storage space, a coin holder, and a net under the parcel tray for storing the charging cable.

The Elroq also has 470 liters of boot space. With the rear seats folded down, a capacity of up to 1,580 liters is available. This is the third model to feature the Volkswagen Group's MEB modular electric car drivetrain.

Globally, the Skoda Elroq is available in four variants: Elroq 50, Elroq 60, Elroq 85, and Elroq 85x. These come with three different lithium-ion battery pack options. The Elroq 50, with a 55 kWh battery, offers a range of over 370 km. Its motor produces 168 bhp of power and 310 Nm of torque. The mid-spec Elroq 60, with a 63 kWh battery, offers a range of 400 km. It produces 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. Both these variants have a top speed of 160 kmph.

The Elroq 85 and Elroq 85x come with the largest 82 kWh battery. The Elroq 85 has 282 bhp and 545 Nm of torque. It offers a range of 560 km. The Elroq 85x has an additional motor with all-wheel drive capability. Both models can travel at a speed of 180 kmph. Elroq cars can be charged quickly. It can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 24 minutes at a DC fast charging station.

