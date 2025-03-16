Rs 9 lakh only! Get 34km mileage with THESE budget-friendly cars

The demand for high-mileage cars in India never diminishes. Let's explore the best mileage cars available at budget-friendly prices.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Top 3 CNG Cars: If you're looking for a low-cost car in the Indian market with CNG technology, excellent features, robust power, and great mileage, this information is especially for you. Here's a look at the top 3 most popular CNG cars currently in the Indian market.

A CNG car offers robust power and mileage along with excellent features and good safety. All the details about the top 3 best CNG cars are provided below.

Swift Hybrid Car

Maruti Swift

This car tops the list, with prices starting from ₹9.20 lakhs. The Maruti Swift features a 1.2-liter petrol engine producing 69.75 bhp of power and 101.8 Nm of torque. This engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and CNG technology, offers a range of 32.35 km. Feature-wise, it comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and much more.


High Mileage Car

Tata Tigor

In second place is the Tata Tigor from Tata Motors, with an ex-showroom price of ₹9.50 lakhs. The Tata Tigor is the only vehicle in the Indian market that offers both manual and automatic transmissions. It's equipped with a 1.2-liter petrol engine producing 75.5 bhp of power and 96.5 Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT transmission. Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, among other premium features.

Mileage Car at Budget Price

Maruti Dzire

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also included in this list. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts from ₹9.89 lakhs in the Indian market. The Dzire is powered by a 1.2-liter engine that produces 69.75 bhp and 101 Nm of torque with CNG technology and comes exclusively with a five-speed transmission. This engine offers a range of 33.73 km with CNG technology. We'd like to mention that this engine is also used in the Maruti Swift.

