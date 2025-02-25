Renault launches CNG kits for Kwid, Triber and Kiger – priced at Rs 79,500!

Renault introduces CNG kits for Kwid, Triber, and Kiger models, priced at ₹79,500. Available initially in select states, these kits offer a customized CNG solution through authorized dealers without impacting car performance.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

New cars released in CNG

The Indian vehicle market is focusing on the release of new EV and CNG versions. Renault has introduced its own CNG kits. This is an important addition to the brand's lineup, which has been selling vehicles so far. The Kwid, Triber, and Kiger models will benefit from this new addition. 

budget 2025
article_image2

CNG cars

CNG Kit Prices 

These kits can be selected in Kwid, Triber, and Kiger models. Its price is 79,500 rupees. This turns your car into a CNG vehicle. The CNG machine can only be installed in old cars by Renault's authorized dealers. Renault has saved itself from producing CNG divisions. Instead, they have gone for more customized service options. Here, users can choose CNG kits according to their needs.

article_image3

Cars that give more mileage

According to Renault, adding a CNG kit does not affect the performance of the cars. Renault says that the kits have quality fittings and are designed to be easily installed. 

CNG kits are currently available in Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat states in stages. More states will be added in the coming days. It is said that 65% of Renault's sales are in these states.
 

article_image4

Renault Triber

Which models get the update?

Renault has not shared any information about the mileage and economic benefits of these changes. The kits offered by Renault come with a 3-year warranty. This gives buyers peace of mind when choosing new kits. 

Renault offers these kits only for models with a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine. It comes with a naturally aspirated engine and manual gearbox. Renault has not shared any information about the CNG kit being compatible with other models with turbo and automatic gearboxes.

