The main change in the new engine could be its performance. The current 1.3-litre TGDi engine delivers 163 hp power and 280 Nm torque. But the new MPFi engine might produce around 140 hp power and 250 Nm torque. This means the power and torque of the new engine will be lower than the current one. However, it should still offer enough performance for daily commutes. As for pricing, variants with the new MPFi engine could be cheaper by Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh compared to the current 1.3-litre TGDi variants. This offers a more affordable choice than the expensive turbo petrol models.