Hindustan Zinc and IIT Madras have shown a three-wheeler prototype that uses a 1 kWh zinc-air battery to extend range alongside its lithium-ion pack.

Hindustan Zinc, part of the Vedanta Group, unveiled an electric three-wheeler prototype on Thursday built around an approximately 1 kWh zinc-air battery, developed with IIT Madras as a range extender for electric mobility.

The vehicle runs a dual-battery setup. The zinc-air pack supplies close to 10 per cent of total energy requirements, while the lithium-ion battery handles acceleration and peak power. The zinc-air unit provides a steady flow of energy during operation.

The partnership began in 2024 and has moved from laboratory-scale research to a vehicle-level demonstration, marking progress towards indigenous zinc-air battery technology. The prototype was shown at the IIT Madras Energy Summit 2026.

Zinc-air batteries produce electricity using zinc and oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. The technology relies on a non-flammable, water-based electrolyte and a metal that is widely available and recyclable, with potential gains in safety, cost and environmental impact.

Amarendu Prakash, chief executive and whole-time director of Hindustan Zinc, said the collaboration with IIT Madras reflected the company's commitment to turning scientific research into practical applications, creating new demand for zinc and strengthening its role in the global clean energy transition.

The demonstration points to the potential for zinc-based batteries to work alongside existing storage systems, and opens possibilities for their use in electric mobility.