How to Dry a Wet Car Interior During Monsoon? Check Out 5 Simple Tips
It's common for car interiors to get wet during the rainy season. Here are five tips to get rid of that water and keep your car clean and safe.
Image Credit : Getty
Water in your car?
Rainy season means wet car interiors, whether from leaks or open windows. Drying it out can be a real pain.
27
Image Credit : Getty
Pay attention to these things
These five easy steps will help you dry out your car, prevent damage, and keep it clean.
37
Image Credit : Getty
Find the source of the water
First, find where the water is coming from and how much is getting in. Is it a small problem or do you need a pro?
47
Image Credit : Getty
Open the drain plugs
Find your car's drain plugs (usually under the floor mats) and remove them to let the water out. Check your owner's manual if you can't find them.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Microfiber
Use good microfiber cloths or towels to soak up water from the seats and floor mats. Wipe everything down well.
67
Image Credit : Getty
Portable fans
Open all the doors and use portable fans to circulate air. A hairdryer can also help speed up evaporation.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Prevent moisture buildup
Place silica gel packets in your car to absorb moisture in hard-to-reach spots. This helps prevent mold and keeps things dry.
