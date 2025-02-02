Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter: Check out its top features, specs & more

Ola Electric recently launched its third-generation S1 range with four new variants: S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Pro, and S1 Air. Alongside these, the company also released its flagship model, the S1 Pro+. Let's explore the new features of Ola Electric's most powerful electric scooter.

Published: Feb 2, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Ola S1 Pro+ Power Specifications

Ola has updated its entire lineup, now featuring a mid-drive motor and a new chain drive. The updated Pro+ comes in two variants - a 5.3 kWh version with 4680 Bharat cells and a 4 kWh version, both powered by a motor producing 17.4 bhp. The 5.3 kWh version offers impressive performance, accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.1 seconds, reaching a top speed of 141 kmph, and delivering a claimed range of 320 km (IDC). Meanwhile, the 4 kWh version reaches 128 kmph, accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.3 seconds, and has a range of 242 km (IDC).

Ola S1 Pro+ Range and Features

The new S1 Pro+ comes with four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. It introduces segment-first features like dual ABS and dual disc brakes for both front and rear. The scooter features a sporty dual-tone seat with extra foam for better support. Other highlights include body-colored mirrors, a new die-cast aluminum grab handle, rim decals, and brake-by-wire technology, which increases energy regeneration by 15%.

Ola S1 Pro+ Price

The Ola S1 Pro+ is available in two variants - a 5.3 kWh and a 4 kWh version. The 5.3 kWh variant is priced at ₹1,69,999 and the 4 kWh at ₹1,54,999, all introductory prices.

Ola S1 Pro+ Color Options

The Pro+ is available in six color options: Passion Red, Porcelain White, Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Stellar Blue, and Midnight Blue. Ola has introduced exciting new features for its scooters and announced the beta release of MoveOS 5 from mid-February.

This update includes a smartwatch app, smart park, Bharat mode, road trip mode powered by Ola Maps, live location sharing, emergency SOS, and more. The new scooter comes with a 3-year/40,000 km warranty for both the vehicle and the battery. For added peace of mind, customers can extend the battery warranty up to 8 years or 1,25,000 km for a nominal fee of ₹14,999.

