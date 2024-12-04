New Honda Amaze launched! Price starts from Rs 7.99 lakh; Check what's new and upgraded

Honda has launched the new Amaze facelift in India with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. The updated model boasts exterior and interior enhancements, including a new grille, updated lighting, and a refreshed cabin with advanced tech features. Safety is bolstered with six airbags and a suite of electronic aids.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 3:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

The leading car maker Honda has launched the facelift avatar of Amaze in the Indian market. The updated model has been released at the starting price of Rs starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 10.89 lakh (all ex-showroom).  With the addition of a new hue called Obsidian Blue Pearl, the model is now available in six different colors. Prospective buyers may now reserve the car in advance by going to any authorized dealership in the nation. You may do the same online by visiting Honda's official website.

article_image2

New Honda Amaze: Exterior

There are several notable exterior and interior improvements in the most recent Amaze. It receives an upgraded LED headlamp configuration with integrated DRLs and a new grille up front. The fog lamps are still positioned in the same spot. But now that there is a companion around the apartment, it appears more expensive. Significant improvements were also made to the rear profile, which now includes a c-shaped taillight with a charming chrome bar running across the unit.

New Honda Amaze: Safety

Well, safety now! The new Honda Amaze is built using 45% high tensile steel. Six airbags, 3-point seatbelts, vehicle stability assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, brake assist, ABS With EBD, and emergency stop signal are standard across the entire range.

article_image3

New Honda Amaze: Interior

Entering the cabin, the most recent Amaze features dual-tone upholstery that combines beige and black. The center tunnel, door pads, and seats all display the treatment. Regarding technology, the car has been equipped with a large range of powerful features. Included in the list are an 8-inch floating touchscreen entertainment system that is compatible with all vehicle connect technologies, cruise control, automatic climate control, lane-watch assistance, and a multipurpose steering wheel with mounted audio control buttons.

New Honda Amaze: Powertrain

The latest version is available with a four-cylinder, 1.2-liter petrol engine. It can produce up to 110 Nm of peak torque and 86 horsepower. Customers are provided with a CVT automatic gearbox and a five-speed manual transmission.

New Honda Amaze: Competition

The 2024 Honda Amaze takes on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Who will be next BCCI Secretary? Uncertainty looms after Jay Shah's ICC elevation; top contenders emerge snt

Who will be next BCCI Secretary? Uncertainty looms after Jay Shah's ICC elevation; top contenders emerge

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027 RBA

Naga-Sobhita wedding-When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027

Madhuri Dixit to Fardeen Khan: 8 stars that made comeback this year ATG

Madhuri Dixit to Fardeen Khan: 8 stars that made comeback this year

Maharashtra Govt declares December 6 as holiday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary snt

Maharashtra Govt declares December 6 as holiday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Wedding Date Rumors: Nagarjuna finally responds; Here's what he said NTI

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Wedding Date Rumors: Nagarjuna finally responds; Here's what he said

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon