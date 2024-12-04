New Honda Amaze launched! Price starts from Rs 7.99 lakh; Check what's new and upgraded

Honda has launched the new Amaze facelift in India with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. The updated model boasts exterior and interior enhancements, including a new grille, updated lighting, and a refreshed cabin with advanced tech features. Safety is bolstered with six airbags and a suite of electronic aids.

The leading car maker Honda has launched the facelift avatar of Amaze in the Indian market. The updated model has been released at the starting price of Rs starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 10.89 lakh (all ex-showroom). With the addition of a new hue called Obsidian Blue Pearl, the model is now available in six different colors. Prospective buyers may now reserve the car in advance by going to any authorized dealership in the nation. You may do the same online by visiting Honda's official website.

New Honda Amaze: Exterior There are several notable exterior and interior improvements in the most recent Amaze. It receives an upgraded LED headlamp configuration with integrated DRLs and a new grille up front. The fog lamps are still positioned in the same spot. But now that there is a companion around the apartment, it appears more expensive. Significant improvements were also made to the rear profile, which now includes a c-shaped taillight with a charming chrome bar running across the unit. New Honda Amaze: Safety Well, safety now! The new Honda Amaze is built using 45% high tensile steel. Six airbags, 3-point seatbelts, vehicle stability assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, brake assist, ABS With EBD, and emergency stop signal are standard across the entire range.

New Honda Amaze: Interior Entering the cabin, the most recent Amaze features dual-tone upholstery that combines beige and black. The center tunnel, door pads, and seats all display the treatment. Regarding technology, the car has been equipped with a large range of powerful features. Included in the list are an 8-inch floating touchscreen entertainment system that is compatible with all vehicle connect technologies, cruise control, automatic climate control, lane-watch assistance, and a multipurpose steering wheel with mounted audio control buttons. New Honda Amaze: Powertrain The latest version is available with a four-cylinder, 1.2-liter petrol engine. It can produce up to 110 Nm of peak torque and 86 horsepower. Customers are provided with a CVT automatic gearbox and a five-speed manual transmission. New Honda Amaze: Competition The 2024 Honda Amaze takes on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

