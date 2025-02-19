New budget-friendly 7-seater cars from Maruti, Kia and Renault – Coming Soon!

Top 4 new budget-friendly 7-seater cars from Toyota, Maruti, Kia, Renault, and Nissan are launching soon in India. These cars, including hybrid and electric variants, will be affordable for the common people.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

Affordable 7-seater cars with hybrid/electric variants

MPVs or 7-seater family cars are popular for their spacious cabins, utility, and ease of driving. However, limited options like Toyota Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Rumion, Lexus LM, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Invicto, Kia Carens, Carnival, and BYD M3 are available. Many are expensive. But don't worry if your budget is low. Within the next two years, at least 4 new budget-friendly family cars or MPVs are launching.

budget 2025
article_image2

Budget-friendly 7-seater cars

1. Maruti Mini MPV

Maruti Suzuki plans a new mini MPV for India, based on the Japan-spec Spacia. It will likely feature the company's strong hybrid system. It's expected to launch mid-2025 alongside the updated Fronx. The Indian version will differ from the Japanese Spacia, lacking sliding doors. It will compete with the Renault Triber and the upcoming Nissan sub-4-meter MPV.

article_image3

Kia Cars

2. Kia Carens Facelift/Carens EV

The Kia Carens facelift is expected in 2025 with upgrades like headlamps, alloy wheels, taillamps, 360-degree view, and ADAS. Powertrains will likely remain the same: 115bhp 1.5L petrol, 160bhp 1.5L turbo petrol, and 116bhp 1.5L diesel. An electric powertrain is also possible, inspired by the Kia EV9, with a 45kWh battery pack from the new Creta Electric SUV.

article_image4

High Mileage Cars

3. Renault Triber EV

Renault India will give the Triber a major update in 2025 or 2026. A new front fascia and sharper design are expected, along with interior changes. The engine setup might remain. Renault confirmed the electric versions of the Kiger and Triber for FY2027. The Triber EV will likely start production in the second half of 2026, priced under ₹15 lakh.

article_image5

Budget-friendly family cars

4. Nissan Electric Car

Nissan plans an entry-level MPV for India, based on the Renault Triber. It will share the platform and powertrain but borrow design cues from the Magnite. The interior and features might also resemble the Magnite. It will likely use a 1.0L, 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque.

