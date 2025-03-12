Motovolt Urbn E-Bike: Affordable, 120 km range and perfect for city rides!

The Motovolt Urbn E-Bike offers an affordable and eco-friendly transportation solution for urban commuters. With a 120km range, low running costs, and pedal assist, it's a smart choice for daily travel.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 2:23 PM IST

Motovolt Urban E-Bike: Due to the rapidly increasing population and increasing traffic in urban life, there is a need for transportation devices that not only provide convenience but also protect the environment. In this regard, the Motovolt Urbn E-Bike is an excellent solution that comes with modern technology and affordability. 

Introducing the Motovolt Urbn E-Bike

The Motovolt Urban E-Bike is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs. 45,499 and aims to meet the needs of urban commuters. This electric bike has a range of 120 kilometers. This makes it an excellent choice for short daily trips. In addition, it has a removable battery, which makes it easy to charge. It also has a maximum speed of 25 kmph.

article_image2

Affordable Electric Bike

Travel Costs
The most attractive feature of the Motovolt Urbn E-Bike is its low travel cost. Once charged, it can run up to 120 kilometers for about Rs. 8, which makes it a very affordable option. The running cost per kilometer is only 4 paise, which is much cheaper than other modes of transport.

Pedal Assist Technology
An important feature of this bike is the pedal assist system, which allows users to use their energy efficiently. Users can pedal as they wish or use full electric mode. This not only makes the journey easier but also has a positive effect on health.


article_image3

EV Bike Suitable for Long Journeys

Reliable Technical Features
The Motovolt Urbn E-Bike has many technical features that make it even more attractive. Its digital instrument console includes a digital speedometer and other important information. In addition, it comes with a smartphone application. Allows riders to track their journey and access various features.

Safety Features
From a safety point of view, this bike has features like LED headlights and turn signal lights. This helps with night time travel. It ensures safety and makes the user feel safe.

article_image4

Best EV Bike

Low Maintenance Costs
Another advantage is that electric vehicles have lower maintenance costs than regular vehicles. The Motovolt Urbn E-Bike does not require an operating license or registration, making it more accessible.

Environmentally Friendly
The Motovolt Urbn E-Bike is environmentally friendly. It runs without fossil fuels, which helps reduce pollution. By using such e-bikes, more people are likely to reduce their individual carbon footprint.

article_image5

Affordable EV Bike

User Experience
Users have given positive feedback about the Motovolt Urbn E-Bike. Many have praised its range and pedal assist feature. Its use has made their daily commute much easier. Many urban commuters have incorporated it into their daily transportation.

article_image6

Cheapest EV Bike

The Motovolt Urban E-Bike is an excellent choice for those who want affordable and environmentally friendly transportation. Its technical features, low travel costs and safety features make it the perfect choice for urban transportation. If you are looking for a modern and smart way to travel, the Motovolt Urban E-Bike will be the best solution for you.

