Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check best features, performance and price REVEALED!

Royal Enfield, a youth favorite, offers the Hunter 350 model at a lower price. Typically, Royal Enfield bikes start from Rs 1.70 lakh, but the Hunter 350 model is offered at a lower price. Let's find out its price and bike features.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Everyone, regardless of age, is fascinated by Royal Enfield bikes. Many dream of owning a Royal Enfield. It's a brand made for everyday use or long rides. Recently, Royal Enfield launched the in-demand Hunter 350. What's special is that this bike is very affordable. It has many features including a stylish look and great performance.

article_image2

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price

Now is a good time to buy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Because the company is giving good options to buyers now. The basic model Hunter 350 Retro Factory costs only Rs 1,49,900. The Metro Damper variant costs Rs 1,69,434.


article_image3

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Features

This bike produces 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. It also has disc brakes in the front and rear. So there is less chance of accidents. It also has an anti-lock braking system. You will be surprised to know the fuel tank capacity. It has a capacity of 13 liters.

article_image4

Hunter 350 Metro Variant Features

The Metro variant has alloy wheels. It also has disc brakes for both tires. It has dual channel ABS. The Hunter 350 is made on the Royal Enfield J-platform. So the riding experience is very good.

