Mini Cooper S buyers get 6-month price protection amid FTA uncertainty
BMW offers a price protection plan for the Mini 3-Door Cooper S for the next six months. Buy now and don't wait for potential price drops linked to the India-UK FTA.
| Published : May 24 2025, 01:21 PM
1 Min read
Mini Cooper 3 Door
BMW's price protection plan guarantees refunds on the Mini 3-Door Cooper S if prices decrease after the India-UK FTA.
Mini Cooper 3 Door
BMW India's Price Protection Plan refunds the difference if the Mini 3-Door Cooper S price drops within 180 days.
Mini Cooper 3 Door
The India-UK FTA could reduce import duties on vehicles, impacting the Mini 3-Door Cooper S price.
Mini Cooper 3 Door
The Mini 3-Door Cooper S starts at ₹44.9 lakh (ex-showroom), imported as a fully built unit. The all-electric Mini Countryman is excluded from the price protection offer.
