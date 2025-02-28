MG Motor to launch Windsor EV with 50kWh Battery, 460 km range in April 2025

MG Motor India is launching a new 50kWh battery model of the Windsor EV, offering a range of up to 460 km. This car will hit the market in April 2025.

MG Windsor EV: In the Indian electric car market, the JSW MG Windsor EV has received a great response, surpassing the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV. This compact electric MPV helped MG Motor secure a 21% market share in 2024. In January 2025, the company sold 4,225 EVs, marking a 251% growth compared to the previous year. To further boost EV sales, MG Motor India plans to introduce a larger 50kWh battery Windsor EV in April 2025.

EV car suitable for long journeys

The larger model of the Windsor EV is likely to have a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack. MG uses the same battery in many global EVs, including the ZS EV. The larger battery will only be available in the top-end trim. The company claims it will offer a range of approximately 460 km. Charging with a standard AC charger will take about 16 hours, while a 50kW DC fast charger will charge from 0 to 80% in about 46 minutes. This battery pack will also help the MG ZS EV reach 100 km/h from zero in 8.6 seconds and reach a speed of 175 km/h.

Best family car

The MG Windsor EV with a 50kWh battery pack is already sold as the Wuling Cloud in the Indonesian market. The Indonesian spec model of the EV has ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), but the Windsor coming to India will not have it. Currently, the Windsor EV uses a 38kWh LFP battery with prismatic cells and a front axle-mounted motor. It produces 136bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. It is said to travel 331 km on a single charge. The electric MPV also has 4 driving modes: Eco, Eco+, Normal, and Sport.

MG Motors

The current ex-showroom price of MG's compact electric MPV with a smaller battery pack ranges from ₹13.50 lakh to ₹15.50 lakh. The upcoming extended-range model with a 50kWh battery pack is expected to be priced ₹1 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh higher than the existing model.



