MG Motor to launch Windsor EV with 50kWh Battery, 460 km range in April 2025

MG Motor India is launching a new 50kWh battery model of the Windsor EV, offering a range of up to 460 km. This car will hit the market in April 2025.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 5:45 PM IST

MG Windsor EV: In the Indian electric car market, the JSW MG Windsor EV has received a great response, surpassing the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV. This compact electric MPV helped MG Motor secure a 21% market share in 2024. In January 2025, the company sold 4,225 EVs, marking a 251% growth compared to the previous year. To further boost EV sales, MG Motor India plans to introduce a larger 50kWh battery Windsor EV in April 2025.

budget 2025
article_image2

EV car suitable for long journeys

The larger model of the Windsor EV is likely to have a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack. MG uses the same battery in many global EVs, including the ZS EV. The larger battery will only be available in the top-end trim. The company claims it will offer a range of approximately 460 km. Charging with a standard AC charger will take about 16 hours, while a 50kW DC fast charger will charge from 0 to 80% in about 46 minutes. This battery pack will also help the MG ZS EV reach 100 km/h from zero in 8.6 seconds and reach a speed of 175 km/h.

 

article_image3

Best family car

The MG Windsor EV with a 50kWh battery pack is already sold as the Wuling Cloud in the Indonesian market. The Indonesian spec model of the EV has ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), but the Windsor coming to India will not have it. Currently, the Windsor EV uses a 38kWh LFP battery with prismatic cells and a front axle-mounted motor. It produces 136bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. It is said to travel 331 km on a single charge. The electric MPV also has 4 driving modes: Eco, Eco+, Normal, and Sport.

 

article_image4

MG Motors

The current ex-showroom price of MG's compact electric MPV with a smaller battery pack ranges from ₹13.50 lakh to ₹15.50 lakh. The upcoming extended-range model with a 50kWh battery pack is expected to be priced ₹1 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh higher than the existing model.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more gcw

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs? gcw

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Recent Stories

Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent dmn

Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent

BREAKING Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit snt

BREAKING: Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit

Beat the heat: 10 Refreshing benefits of eating watermelon SRI

Beat the heat: 10 Refreshing benefits of eating watermelon

Delhi court sentences man to death for 2019 rape-murder of 7-year-old; father gets life term ddr

Delhi rape horror: Court sentences man to death for 7-year-old’s rape-murder, father gets life term

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken HRD

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad SLAMS BJP Over Hindi Imposition! | Asianet Newsable

Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad SLAMS BJP Over Hindi Imposition! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

Video Icon