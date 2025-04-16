MG Hector midnight carnival is here! Big perks, bigger surprises—including trip to London
MG Motor India is hosting the 'Midnight Carnival' for Hector SUV, offering buyers a chance to win a trip to London and benefits up to Rs 4 lakh. The offer includes an extended warranty, roadside assistance, and discounts on RTO costs and accessories.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 10:15 AM
MG Hector redefines car buying with the 'Midnight Carnival.' Showrooms open late with a chance for 20 lucky Hector buyers to win a trip to London* and benefits up to ₹4 lakh.
New Hector buyers get an extended warranty of 2 years/1 lakh km, plus 2 years of roadside assistance. The offer also includes 50% off RTO costs and access to MG accessories*.
Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales at JSW MG Motor India, stated that the Midnight Carnival is a unique celebration of the MG Hector's popularity, creating special experiences for customers.
Launched in 2019 as India's first internet SUV, the MG Hector boasts a panoramic sunroof, a 14-inch HD infotainment system, 70+ connected car features, and an advanced ADAS suite.
