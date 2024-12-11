Kia Seltos to MG Hector: 5 cars under Rs 15 lakh with stunning ambient lighting

Elevate your drive with our top 5 cars under Rs 15 lakh boasting ambient lighting. Explore Hyundai Verna, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai i20 for a luxurious experience.

Transform your driving experience with cars that light up the mood! Ambient lighting adds a touch of luxury to car interiors, creating a soothing atmosphere for drivers and passengers. If you're looking for vehicles under Rs 15 lakh that offer this premium feature, we've compiled a list of the top 5 options in India. These cars not only deliver on style but also provide excellent value for money with their advanced features and eye-catching interiors.

1. Hyundai Verna Ambient lights are carefully positioned on the dashboards and door rims of the Hyundai Verna to improve the interior ambiance. Two engine options are available for the sedan: a 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine and a 1.5-liter turbo GDi petrol engine. The initial cost is Rs 11 lakh.

2. MG Hector With dual-tone interiors and multicolored ambient lighting that features red, blue, and purple hues, the MG Hector is a small crossover SUV. Its crisp pro version offers these choices. With a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh, this vehicle comes with three engine options: 1.5-liter turbocharged intercooled gasoline, 1.5-liter turbocharged intercooled petrol, and 2-liter turbocharged diesel.

3. Skoda Kushaq The Skoda Kushaq is another subcompact crossover SUV with ambient lighting in white that gives it a comfortable and homey look. It starts at around Rs 10.89 lakh. A 1.5-liter TSI motor and a 1-liter TSI engine are the two turbo-petrol engines that are included.

4. Kia Seltos Kia Seltos offers a panoramic sunroof feature. This variant comes with a choice of either a 1.4 litre engine or 1.5 litre diesel engine option.

5. Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 is a sleek and stylish car available at discount of Rs 55,000. It is ideal for those who value performance and design.

