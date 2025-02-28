Kia Syros to MG Hector: Check out top 5 cars with ADAS Level 2

Discover the top 5 cars equipped with ADAS Level 2 technology, offering enhanced safety and convenience features. From Kia Syros to Toyota Hycross, explore the advanced driver-assistance systems available in these high-end vehicles.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 4:32 PM IST

With features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping aid, collision avoidance, and more, Advanced Driver aid Systems (ADAS) level 2 technology provides drivers with increased safety and convenience. These features not only lessen the likelihood of accidents but also improve the comfort and stress level of regular trips. In an effort to improve safety, a large number of new cars with ADAS level 2 have been introduced in recent years. As a result, we have selected five high-end vehicles with ADAS level 2.

budget 2025
article_image2

1. Kia Syros

Kia Syros sets between Sonet and Seltos and is equipped with 16 features of ADAS level 2, including forward collision-avoidance assist and lane keep assist. The Syros, which has a luxurious and roomy interior for extra comfort, is priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

article_image3

Hyundai Verna

2. Hyundai Verna

The Verna is available in four main varieties, with prices ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh: EX, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O). Additionally, it has ADAS level 2, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, and front collision warning, among other features.

article_image4

3. MG Hector

In addition to its many ADAS features, the MG Hector has a digital bluetooth key with a sharing capability, wireless charging, a 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment screen, and ventilated front seats. Traffic congestion assistance combines intelligence and safety, and i-SMART technology provides more than 75 linked car capabilities. Starting at Rs 13.99 lakhs, ex-showroom, it is available.

article_image5

MG Astor car SUV

4. MG Astor

More feature-rich entry-level models are available for the redesigned 2025 MG Astor. The ex-showroom price of the Shine model, which has six speakers and a panoramic sunroof, is now Rs. 12.48 lakh. With the help of a multipurpose camera and mid-range radars, the MG Astor is equipped with 14 ADAS level 2 capabilities.

The MG Astor's luxurious cabins and more than fifty safety features improve the driving experience overall. The ex-showroom pricing in Delhi ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.35 lakh.

article_image6

5. Toyota Hycross

The Toyota Hycross has an upscale cabin with lots of room for passengers and outward design cues reminiscent of an SUV. Both gasoline and hybrid versions of the MUV are available. Its ADAS Level 2 features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision system, include cutting-edge safety technology.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more gcw

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs? gcw

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Recent Stories

MG Motor to launch Windsor EV with 50kWh Battery, 460 km range in April 2025 gcw

MG Motor to launch Windsor EV with 50kWh Battery, 460 km range in April 2025

Silk Fashion: 10 stunning ways to style silk attire- classic to contemporary SRI

Silk Fashion: 10 stunning ways to style silk attire – classic to contemporary

Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025 gcw

Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025

Bharti Singh's Weight Loss Secrets: Reduce waist size in 1 week RBA

Bharti Singh's Weight Loss Secrets: Reduce waist size in 1 week

Peace at borders: Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH) HRD

'Peace at borders': Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH)

Recent Videos

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Conflicting Claims in Mizoram Student VL Valentine's Stabbing Case

Kerala Pulse | Conflicting Claims in Mizoram Student VL Valentine's Stabbing Case

Video Icon
Manav Sharma Case: Wife Nikita Breaks Silence, Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Manav Sharma Case: Wife Nikita Breaks Silence, Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Video Icon
EU President Touts India-Middle East-Europe Corridor as 'Modern Golden Road' | Asianet Newsable

EU President Touts India-Middle East-Europe Corridor as 'Modern Golden Road' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon