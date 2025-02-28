Kia Syros to MG Hector: Check out top 5 cars with ADAS Level 2

Discover the top 5 cars equipped with ADAS Level 2 technology, offering enhanced safety and convenience features. From Kia Syros to Toyota Hycross, explore the advanced driver-assistance systems available in these high-end vehicles.

With features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping aid, collision avoidance, and more, Advanced Driver aid Systems (ADAS) level 2 technology provides drivers with increased safety and convenience. These features not only lessen the likelihood of accidents but also improve the comfort and stress level of regular trips. In an effort to improve safety, a large number of new cars with ADAS level 2 have been introduced in recent years. As a result, we have selected five high-end vehicles with ADAS level 2.

1. Kia Syros Kia Syros sets between Sonet and Seltos and is equipped with 16 features of ADAS level 2, including forward collision-avoidance assist and lane keep assist. The Syros, which has a luxurious and roomy interior for extra comfort, is priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Hyundai Verna

2. Hyundai Verna The Verna is available in four main varieties, with prices ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh: EX, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O). Additionally, it has ADAS level 2, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, and front collision warning, among other features.

3. MG Hector In addition to its many ADAS features, the MG Hector has a digital bluetooth key with a sharing capability, wireless charging, a 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment screen, and ventilated front seats. Traffic congestion assistance combines intelligence and safety, and i-SMART technology provides more than 75 linked car capabilities. Starting at Rs 13.99 lakhs, ex-showroom, it is available.

MG Astor car SUV

4. MG Astor More feature-rich entry-level models are available for the redesigned 2025 MG Astor. The ex-showroom price of the Shine model, which has six speakers and a panoramic sunroof, is now Rs. 12.48 lakh. With the help of a multipurpose camera and mid-range radars, the MG Astor is equipped with 14 ADAS level 2 capabilities. The MG Astor's luxurious cabins and more than fifty safety features improve the driving experience overall. The ex-showroom pricing in Delhi ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.35 lakh.

5. Toyota Hycross The Toyota Hycross has an upscale cabin with lots of room for passengers and outward design cues reminiscent of an SUV. Both gasoline and hybrid versions of the MUV are available. Its ADAS Level 2 features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision system, include cutting-edge safety technology.

