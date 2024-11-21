Maruti Suzuki Eeco MPV: Know price, mileage, engine, specifications, features and more

The Maruti Suzuki New MPV fulfills the expectations of 7-seater car enthusiasts in the Indian market with its affordable price and high mileage.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco MPV New Car: In today's car world, there are no limits, so Maruti is now taking on its competition and introducing cars one after another with premium features to directly attract customers. At this time, the company, which is aggressively capturing market share, has introduced its own Maruti Suzuki Eeco MPV New Car.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco focuses on the seven-seat segment and is considered a much higher offering than the cars currently available on the market. This 7-seater car from Maruti Suzuki is equipped with a best-in-class powerful engine and converts light into fuel, while also offering you the best-in-class features you can ask for in this segment.

Mileage Looking at the brief history of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco MPV, a vehicle with MPV components is powered by 1.0 liter and 1.2 petrol engine options. Also, as for other vehicles, talking about other factors of Maruti Suzuki's four-wheeler, it will provide mileage of up to 34 kilometers per liter, which is very good for this type of motor vehicle.

Features

In terms of features, Maruti Suzuki has largely restored its Maruti Suzuki Eeco MPV vehicle in the MPV design segment, introducing the vehicle with innovations such as a semi-digital speedometer, reclining front seats, manual A/C, dual front airbags, 12V charging socket, front seatbelt reminder, speed alert and rear parking sensors. In the Indian market, it is trying to capture the space occupied by other models of Tata.

Price In India

When exploring the price of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco MPV or in the Indian market, it has been introduced by Tata Lanj at a starting price of Rs.5.50 lakh and a maximum of Rs.7 lakh. This new MPV car from Maruti Suzuki will be a better choice for customers in the Indian market than others.

