Big Auto Launches This September: Maruti, VinFast, and More Gear Up for Festive Season
India's car market is gearing up for a festive season with several new car launches in September 2025. From Maruti Suzuki's new SUV to Vinfast's entry into the Indian EV market, there's something for everyone.
Image Credit : Getty
New Cars
India's car market is buzzing in September 2025. With the festive season starting, many big companies are launching new vehicles. Let's see which cars will be on Indian roads next month.
Image Credit : Google
Maruti Suzuki Escudo
Maruti will position its new SUV between the Brezza and Grand Vitara. It's expected to come in petrol, hybrid, and CNG options. With an affordable price and strong features, it could give tough competition to SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon.
Image Credit : Google
Citroen Basalt X
Citroen will launch the new Basalt X, the top variant of their coupe-styled SUV Basalt. It will have more premium features and X badging. Its style and features will attract young buyers.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Vinfast
Vietnamese electric vehicle company Vinfast is officially entering India. Its first offering is the VF6 electric SUV with a 59.6kWh battery pack, dual power options, and a good driving range.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Two Vinfast Models
Along with the VF6, Vinfast will also launch its larger electric SUV, the VF7. It will include a 75.3kWh battery pack and be available in single and dual motor (AWD) options. It will compete directly with vehicles like the Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XUV900 EV.
Image Credit : Google
New Mahindra Thar
A new facelift version (3-door) of Mahindra's popular off-roader, the Thar, is also likely to be launched in September. It will feature minor design changes and new features, though engine options will remain the same.
Image Credit : Volvo
Volvo EX30
In the luxury segment, Volvo will launch its entry-level EV, the EX30. It will have an electric motor producing 272PS of power. Along with this, it will have a 69kWh battery pack and a range of approximately 480 km. It will be perfect for those who want a premium EV experience.
