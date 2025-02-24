Maruti Ertiga gets a MASSIVE discount of Rs 1.04 lakh via CSD – Check details!

Maruti Ertiga Discount Price: Maruti Suzuki's 7-seater Ertiga is known as one of the best MPVs in the Indian market. Now it can be saved up to Rs 1.04 lakh through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD).

The Canteen Stores Department (CSD) is a government-run facility for the Indian Armed Forces that offers cars to soldiers and ex-servicemen at affordable prices. Generally, vehicles attract 28% GST, but under CSD it is reduced to 14%, which significantly reduces car prices.

Eligibility to buy a car from CSD The following persons are eligible to buy a car from CSD: Currently serving armed forces personnel Retired military personnel Widows of soldiers martyred in battle Civilian employees of the Ministry of Defence Features and Specifications of Maruti Ertiga Maruti Ertiga has excellent features and a powerful engine, making it the best family car.



Engine and Mileage The Ertiga has a 1.5 liter petrol engine that produces 103PS of power and 137Nm of torque. It also has a CNG option. Talking about mileage: Petrol version: 20.51 kmpl CNG version: 26.11 km/kg Modern Features Many premium and modern features are offered in Ertiga: Paddle shifters Automatic headlights Automatic air conditioning Cruise control 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Zxi Plus has 9-inch screen) Suzuki SmartPlay Pro Technology Voice command and connected car technology 360 degree surround view camera

Connected Car Features Many connected features are offered in Maruti Ertiga, which increases the safety and convenience of the car: Vehicle tracking Tow Away Alert and Tracking Geo fence Overspeed warning Remote operation



Benefits of buying Maruti Ertiga from CSD Low price - Facility to buy car at 14% GST. Government security - Process controlled by the Indian government. Convenient financing - Loans are easily available in banks. Special discounts - Tax savings along with other benefits. Conclusion Maruti Ertiga is a reliable 7-seater car in the Indian market, saving up to ₹1.04 lakh when purchased through CSD. This car is a great choice for family use and comes in petrol and CNG options. If you are associated with the Indian Army and are thinking of buying a new 7-seater car, this will be a great opportunity for you.

