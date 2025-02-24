Maruti Ertiga gets a MASSIVE discount of Rs 1.04 lakh via CSD – Check details!

Maruti Ertiga Discount Price: Maruti Suzuki's 7-seater Ertiga is known as one of the best MPVs in the Indian market. Now it can be saved up to Rs 1.04 lakh through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD).

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 3:28 PM IST

26 km Mileage: 7 Seater Car at Rs 1 Lakh Discount - Maruti Ertiga

The Canteen Stores Department (CSD) is a government-run facility for the Indian Armed Forces that offers cars to soldiers and ex-servicemen at affordable prices. Generally, vehicles attract 28% GST, but under CSD it is reduced to 14%, which significantly reduces car prices.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

Best 7 Seater Car

Eligibility to buy a car from CSD

The following persons are eligible to buy a car from CSD:

Currently serving armed forces personnel

Retired military personnel

Widows of soldiers martyred in battle

Civilian employees of the Ministry of Defence

 

Features and Specifications of Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Ertiga has excellent features and a powerful engine, making it the best family car.
 

article_image3

7 Seater Car with High Mileage

Engine and Mileage

The Ertiga has a 1.5 liter petrol engine that produces 103PS of power and 137Nm of torque. It also has a CNG option. Talking about mileage:

Petrol version: 20.51 kmpl

CNG version: 26.11 km/kg

 

Modern Features

Many premium and modern features are offered in Ertiga:

Paddle shifters

Automatic headlights

Automatic air conditioning

Cruise control

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Zxi Plus has 9-inch screen)

Suzuki SmartPlay Pro Technology

Voice command and connected car technology

360 degree surround view camera

article_image4

Maruti Ertiga

Connected Car Features

Many connected features are offered in Maruti Ertiga, which increases the safety and convenience of the car:

Vehicle tracking

Tow Away Alert and Tracking

Geo fence

Overspeed warning

Remote operation
 

article_image5

Maruti Car

Benefits of buying Maruti Ertiga from CSD

Low price - Facility to buy car at 14% GST.

Government security - Process controlled by the Indian government.

Convenient financing - Loans are easily available in banks.

Special discounts - Tax savings along with other benefits.

 

Conclusion

Maruti Ertiga is a reliable 7-seater car in the Indian market, saving up to ₹1.04 lakh when purchased through CSD. This car is a great choice for family use and comes in petrol and CNG options. If you are associated with the Indian Army and are thinking of buying a new 7-seater car, this will be a great opportunity for you.

