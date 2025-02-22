The latest price, EMI details, key features, and safety aspects of the Maruti Eeco are explained here. This information will be useful for those looking to buy a low-cost 7-seater CNG car.

Maruti Eeco: Affordable 7 Seater Car Loan and EMI Options

The Maruti Eeco is India's most affordable 7-seater CNG van. Its ex-showroom price is just ₹6.70 lakh. If you plan to buy it on loan, know the calculations.

Affordable 7 Seater Car

8.5% Interest Rate: EMI calculations for a ₹6 lakh loan on Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5 Seater AC CNG (O) at 8.5% interest for various durations.

Maruti Suzuki Car

9.5% Interest Rate: EMI calculations for a ₹6 lakh loan on Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5 Seater AC CNG (O) at 9.5% interest for various durations.

7 Seater Car with High Mileage

Eeco Special: Features a K-series 1.2-liter engine, offering 80.76 PS power in petrol and 71.65 PS in CNG. Mileage up to 27.05 km/kg in CNG.

EMI Price of 7 Seater Car

The Eeco comes with 11 safety features, including reverse parking sensors and dual front airbags. It also features a new steering wheel and digital cluster.

