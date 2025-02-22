Maruti Eeco: Affordable 7 Seater Car Loan and EMI Options

The latest price, EMI details, key features, and safety aspects of the Maruti Eeco are explained here. This information will be useful for those looking to buy a low-cost 7-seater CNG car.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 22, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Maruti Eeco: Affordable 7 Seater Car Loan and EMI Options

The Maruti Eeco is India's most affordable 7-seater CNG van. Its ex-showroom price is just ₹6.70 lakh. If you plan to buy it on loan, know the calculations.

budget 2025
article_image2

Affordable 7 Seater Car

8.5% Interest Rate: EMI calculations for a ₹6 lakh loan on Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5 Seater AC CNG (O) at 8.5% interest for various durations.

article_image3

Maruti Suzuki Car

9.5% Interest Rate: EMI calculations for a ₹6 lakh loan on Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5 Seater AC CNG (O) at 9.5% interest for various durations.

article_image4

7 Seater Car with High Mileage

Eeco Special: Features a K-series 1.2-liter engine, offering 80.76 PS power in petrol and 71.65 PS in CNG. Mileage up to 27.05 km/kg in CNG.

article_image5

EMI Price of 7 Seater Car

The Eeco comes with 11 safety features, including reverse parking sensors and dual front airbags. It also features a new steering wheel and digital cluster.

