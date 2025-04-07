user
Maruti Celerio CSD offer: Save up to Rs 1.41 lakh for defense personnel!

Defense personnel can now purchase the Maruti Suzuki Celerio through the CSD canteen, benefiting from significant GST discounts. Savings range from Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.41 lakh compared to ex-showroom prices, making it an economical choice.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Car Tax Free Offer: If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki Celerio, this is a great opportunity for you. Now this car is also available to the country's soldiers through CSD (Canteen Stores Department). Customers who buy cars from the canteen get a huge discount on GST, which significantly reduces the price of the car.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Canteen Price

CSD Price vs Ex-Showroom Price

Maruti Suzuki has recently updated the CSD price of Celerio. If you buy this car in the canteen, you can get savings ranging from Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.41 lakh compared to the ex-showroom price. The complete list of variant-wise CSD prices is given below:

VXI 1.0L Petrol Manual Rs.4,89,116

ZXI 1.0L Petrol Manual Rs.5,13,703

ZXI Plus 1.0L Petrol Manual Rs.5,56,253

VXI 1.0L Petrol-Manual Rs.5,29,845

ZXI 1.0L Petrol-Manual Rs.5,54,480

ZXI Plus 1.0L Petrol-Manual Rs.5,95,807

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discount Rate

Who will get this benefit?

The facility to buy a car from the CSD canteen is available to personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Paramilitary Forces and other defense departments. This scheme applies to retired and serving soldiers.

 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Mileage

Why choose Maruti Celerio?

Best Mileage: This car with 1.0L petrol engine gives a mileage of 34 kmpl.

Low Maintenance: This Maruti car is also very economical in maintenance.

Modern Features: This is a great car with touchscreen infotainment, automatic transmission and safety features.

Conclusion
If you are a member of the Indian Army or any other defense force and are looking for an economical and high mileage car, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio's CSD option may be right for you. It will not only suit your budget but also give you the benefit of long-term savings.

