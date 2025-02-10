Maruti Alto K10 gets discounts this February despite price hike

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on the 2024 and 2025 Alto K10 models this February. However, a price hike of Rs 8,500 to Rs 19,500 across all variants was also implemented on February 1, 2025, despite this, it remains one of the cheapest cars available.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Maruti Alto K10 Discounts

Maruti Suzuki India is offering special discounts on cars this month, February 2025. If you plan to buy the Alto K10, the company's entry-level and cheapest car, you can buy it at an even lower price. This month, the company is offering discounts on the 2024 and 2025 models of this hatchback. Along with a cash discount, the company also offers exchange and corporate bonuses.

budget 2025
article_image2

Affordable Alto K10

The Alto K10 is built on the company's updated Heartect platform and features the new generation K-series 1.0-liter Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. This engine generates 49kW (66.62PS) of power at 5500rpm and 89Nm of peak torque at 3500rpm.

article_image3

Alto K10 Features

The Alto K10 features a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon-R. It supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB, Bluetooth, and AUX cable.

article_image4

Alto K10 Safety

This hatchback offers safety features like Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), pre-tensioner and force limit front seat belts, speed sensing auto door lock, and high-speed alert.

article_image5

Alto K10 Price Hike

From February 1, 2025, Maruti Suzuki increased the price of the Alto K10. The price of this family car has been raised by Rs 8,500 to Rs 19,500 for all variants. Despite the price increase, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 remains one of the cheapest cars in the country.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e bookings to begin from Valentines day know price and range gcw

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings to begin from Valentine's Day | Know price and range

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why gcw

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Recent Stories

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour shk

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH] NTI

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon