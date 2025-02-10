Maruti Alto K10 gets discounts this February despite price hike

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on the 2024 and 2025 Alto K10 models this February. However, a price hike of Rs 8,500 to Rs 19,500 across all variants was also implemented on February 1, 2025, despite this, it remains one of the cheapest cars available.

Maruti Alto K10 Discounts

Maruti Suzuki India is offering special discounts on cars this month, February 2025. If you plan to buy the Alto K10, the company's entry-level and cheapest car, you can buy it at an even lower price. This month, the company is offering discounts on the 2024 and 2025 models of this hatchback. Along with a cash discount, the company also offers exchange and corporate bonuses.

Affordable Alto K10

The Alto K10 is built on the company's updated Heartect platform and features the new generation K-series 1.0-liter Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. This engine generates 49kW (66.62PS) of power at 5500rpm and 89Nm of peak torque at 3500rpm.

Alto K10 Features

The Alto K10 features a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon-R. It supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB, Bluetooth, and AUX cable.

Alto K10 Safety

This hatchback offers safety features like Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), pre-tensioner and force limit front seat belts, speed sensing auto door lock, and high-speed alert.

Alto K10 Price Hike

From February 1, 2025, Maruti Suzuki increased the price of the Alto K10. The price of this family car has been raised by Rs 8,500 to Rs 19,500 for all variants. Despite the price increase, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 remains one of the cheapest cars in the country.

