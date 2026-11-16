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Car Rental Business: You only need 5 cars to start a car rental business! New govt rules explained
Do you want to start your own car rental business? You may not need to own 50 cars for this anymore. What are the license fees, qualifications, and safety rules? Here are the full details.
5 cars instead of 50 cars are enough
The car rental business is getting a lot of reception in India. The number of people using rental cars for a few hours, days or weeks has increased. In this situation, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed new changes to make it easier for small entrepreneurs to enter this sector. Accordingly, the minimum number of vehicles required to start a car rental company will be reduced from 50 to 5. The draft scheme related to this has been named Rent-a-Cab Scheme 2026.
Two cars mandatory in one place
According to the new proposal, a company must have a total of at least 5 cars. At the same time, there should be at least 2 cars at each operation and maintenance site. This will create an opportunity for small investors to enter this business as well. Furthermore, customers can be provided with both self-drive cars without a driver and chauffeur-driven cars. The condition in the old rules to have branches in five tourist cities has also been proposed to be removed.
Single license for Rs 25,000 fee
Currently, companies face difficulties as there are separate license procedures for different operational locations. To simplify this, it has been proposed to issue a single electronic license valid throughout the state or union territory. The fee for this will be fixed at Rs 25,000. This fee does not change depending on the number of vehicles or the number of operational locations. A time limit of 60 days for issuing and renewing licenses and a procedure for making decisions within 30 days for applications to add vehicles or operational locations have also been proposed.
New restrictions for passenger safety
Even though the rules for starting a business are simplified, additional restrictions will be introduced regarding safety. A location tracking device and a first-aid kit must be mandatory in rental cars. Proper insurance is essential for everyone, including passengers and the driver. Vehicle registration, fitness certificate, and pollution control certificate must be valid. Companies must also provide a website, 24-hour grievance support, emergency repair, and towing facilities.
Will it come into effect from January 2027?
This draft scheme also includes police verification for drivers and social security rules. Furthermore, it is proposed that vehicles should not be older than 9 years from the date of first registration, and the license will be valid for 5 years. This scheme is expected to be implemented from January 2027, replacing the old regulations of 1989. However, this is only a draft that has not yet been finalised. The public and stakeholders have been given time till December 5, 2026, to provide their feedback.
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