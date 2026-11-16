According to the new proposal, a company must have a total of at least 5 cars. At the same time, there should be at least 2 cars at each operation and maintenance site. This will create an opportunity for small investors to enter this business as well. Furthermore, customers can be provided with both self-drive cars without a driver and chauffeur-driven cars. The condition in the old rules to have branches in five tourist cities has also been proposed to be removed.