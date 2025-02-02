Mantra electric scooters starting at just Rs 35,000 – Affordable and eco-friendly!

With affordability and sustainability in mind, Mantra offers a range of electric scooter models to suit different budgets and needs. Take home a scooter with a down payment of just ₹5,000.

Affordable Electric Scooter with 60 km Mileage

Electric scooters are highly sought after. Looking for a budget-friendly option? With rising petrol and diesel prices, electric scooters are gaining popularity. Take home a new electric scooter with a down payment of just Rs 5,000. Mantra offers various options for different budgets and needs.

Electric Scooter Under ₹40,000

Mantra offers around 10 different models, including RTO and non-RTO versions. The base model in the non-RTO category starts at Rs 35,000 with a 60 km range. The dual-battery variant is available for Rs 40,000. The Vapor Grill model offers an 80 km range for Rs 56,000. Other popular models include the Vapor U at Rs 54,000 and the Monarch at Rs 57,000, both with an 80 km range. The Activa model is priced at Rs 53,000 with the same 80 km range, while the B9 Activa New offers a 100 km range for Rs 60,000.

Electric Scooter Mantra Features

Mantra electric scooters come with impressive features. The B9 Vapor New, priced at Rs 64,000, includes gel and lithium battery options, an auto-locking system, a reverse mode, LED lights, power brakes, tubeless tires, a USB port, and a central locking system. Buyers also get a warranty of one to three years depending on the model and battery type. These features ensure a safe and convenient riding experience.

Mantra E-bike: Affordable and Feature-Rich

The Rs 35,000 model comes with five batteries and operates on a 60-volt system. Customers can opt for easy installment plans with down payments starting from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 based on creditworthiness. The entry-level scooter boasts features like a colorful meter, tubeless tires, front disc brakes, LED lights, and a central lock system. The top-end Mantra scooter is priced at Rs 64,000 and offers a 120 km range.

Electric Scooter Under ₹40,000: Test Ride & Offers

It features 12-inch tubeless tires, a spacious long seat, 25-liter boot space, a dual disc braking system, and a vibrant digital display. Customers can enjoy a free test ride before purchasing. Exciting gifts, including a 32-inch LED TV, are also offered. Dev Motors, located next to Tanishq Showroom on Kandhar Road in Saharanpur, offers the Mantra electric scooter range.

