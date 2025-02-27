Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Review: Know price, features, mileage, specifications, engine and more

The demand for 7-seater cars is increasing in the country. People are leaning towards cars with good features and low prices. Let's explore the Mahindra Bolero Neo, which is budget-friendly and meets their interests.

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025: If you are thinking of buying a luxury, budget-friendly 7-seater SUV for your family in 2025, the Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 will be the best choice for you. This vehicle comes with a powerful engine, excellent mileage, and advanced features. Let's find out in detail about the specifications, engine, mileage, price and finance options of this SUV.

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Engine The Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 has a powerful 1,493cc engine that produces a maximum of 98 hp of power and 260 Nm of torque. This engine comes with a 3-cylinder diesel unit that provides a smooth and powerful driving experience. Mahindra believes that this SUV is suitable for Indian roads as it offers excellent performance even on bad roads. Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Mileage If we talk about mileage, the average mileage of Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 is said to be 17 kilometers per liter. This SUV is the best choice for those who want to save fuel on long journeys. The company claims that this car gives good mileage on the highway and in the city.

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Features The Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 has many modern and advanced features. This makes it stand out in its segment. Power steering, power windows Air conditioning system Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Driver and passenger airbags Digital instrument cluster Smartphone connectivity, infotainment system LED headlights, DRLs Stylish alloy wheels Large, comfortable seating capacity Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Price The starting ex-showroom price of Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 starts from ₹ 9.95 lakhs. However, this price may vary according to different cities and variants. On-road prices include RTO charges, insurance and other taxes. If you are looking for a budget-friendly 7-seater SUV, this is a great option. Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Finance Options If you want to buy this car on finance, you have to pay a down payment of approximately ₹ 1,12,000. The remaining amount can be repaid in 4 years through a loan. Banks and NBFCs are offering loans for this car at an interest rate of 9.8%. The monthly EMI will be ₹25,593.

Why buy Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025? Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 is the best SUV in many aspects. Its main advantages are as follows: 7-seater capacity - Best choice for large families. Powerful engine - 1493cc powerful engine offers excellent performance. Good mileage - Mileage up to 17 kmpl, which indicates fuel economy. Safety features - ABS, airbags, strong build quality. Budget-friendly option - Available at an affordable price compared to other SUVs.

