Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Review: Know price, features, mileage, specifications, engine and more

The demand for 7-seater cars is increasing in the country. People are leaning towards cars with good features and low prices. Let's explore the Mahindra Bolero Neo, which is budget-friendly and meets their interests.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

Luxury 7-seater SUV at a budget price

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025: If you are thinking of buying a luxury, budget-friendly 7-seater SUV for your family in 2025, the Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 will be the best choice for you. This vehicle comes with a powerful engine, excellent mileage, and advanced features. Let's find out in detail about the specifications, engine, mileage, price and finance options of this SUV.

budget 2025
article_image2

7-seater car at a budget price

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Engine

The Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 has a powerful 1,493cc engine that produces a maximum of 98 hp of power and 260 Nm of torque. This engine comes with a 3-cylinder diesel unit that provides a smooth and powerful driving experience. Mahindra believes that this SUV is suitable for Indian roads as it offers excellent performance even on bad roads.

 

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Mileage

If we talk about mileage, the average mileage of Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 is said to be 17 kilometers per liter. This SUV is the best choice for those who want to save fuel on long journeys. The company claims that this car gives good mileage on the highway and in the city.

article_image3

Best 7-seater car

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Features

The Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 has many modern and advanced features. This makes it stand out in its segment.  

 

Power steering, power windows

Air conditioning system

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Driver and passenger airbags

Digital instrument cluster

Smartphone connectivity, infotainment system

LED headlights, DRLs

Stylish alloy wheels

Large, comfortable seating capacity

 

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Price

The starting ex-showroom price of Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 starts from ₹ 9.95 lakhs. However, this price may vary according to different cities and variants. On-road prices include RTO charges, insurance and other taxes. If you are looking for a budget-friendly 7-seater SUV, this is a great option.

 

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 Finance Options

If you want to buy this car on finance, you have to pay a down payment of approximately ₹ 1,12,000. The remaining amount can be repaid in 4 years through a loan. Banks and NBFCs are offering loans for this car at an interest rate of 9.8%.  The monthly EMI will be ₹25,593.

article_image4

Best family car

Why buy Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025?

Mahindra Bolero Neo 2025 is the best SUV in many aspects. Its main advantages are as follows:

7-seater capacity - Best choice for large families.

Powerful engine - 1493cc powerful engine offers excellent performance.

Good mileage - Mileage up to 17 kmpl, which indicates fuel economy.

Safety features - ABS, airbags, strong build quality.

Budget-friendly option - Available at an affordable price compared to other SUVs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more gcw

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs? gcw

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Recent Stories

India's economic growth outlook remains stable despite global uncertainties: Report

India's economic growth remains strong amid global uncertainties: Report

Maha Shivratri at Mahakumbh: Devotees experience unwavering devotion amidst robust crowd management

Maha Shivratri at Mahakumbh: Devotees experience unwavering devotion amidst robust crowd management

CM Yogi: BJP ensuring modern education for minorities, slams opposition's 'appeasement politics'

CM Yogi: BJP ensuring modern education for minorities, slams opposition’s 'appeasement politics'

Global devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, share their Mahakumbh transformative experiences

Global devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, share their Mahakumbh transformative experiences

MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition: Book Easily for Just Rs 11000; read details RBA

MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition: Book Easily for Just Rs 11000; read details

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon