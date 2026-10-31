SUV competition grows bigger every day in India. Hyundai Motor India entered this race with the new Bayon on October 26, 2026. The brand announced a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new model sits below the Creta in terms of price and market position.

The Bayon gives buyers another solid option in the Hyundai SUV lineup. The car measures 4,245 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,605 mm tall. The vehicle also gets a 2,600 mm wheelbase and 205 mm ground clearance. Hyundai targets customers who need more room than the Venue but want a cheaper alternative to the Creta.