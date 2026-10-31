Price ranges from Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz stands as the only diesel hatchback available in the Indian market right now. This car starts at Rs 8.30 lakh and becomes the most affordable diesel vehicle in the country. This premium hatchback competes with the Maruti Baleno. Buyers love it for its attractive exterior, feature-loaded cabin, and excellent rear-seat comfort.

The car gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 90 PS power and 200 Nm torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox pairs with this engine to deliver enough low-end torque. This setup makes city driving very easy and comfortable. The car picks up speed quickly, but you might hear some engine noise at higher speeds.