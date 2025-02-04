Kia Syros SUV launched in India | Check features, interiors, price and more

Kia India launches the Syros SUV, bridging the gap between mid and small SUVs. It offers a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine, advanced features, and a luxurious design inspired by the EV9 and Carnival.

Leading mass-premium carmaker Kia India has launched the all-new Kia Syros at an alluring price of Rs 8.99 lakh, creating a new SUV class between the mid and small SUV categories. The Syros, which takes design cues from its high-end models EV9 and Carnival, blends state-of-the-art technology, luxurious comfort, and a striking aesthetic to produce a distinctive value offer for Indian buyers. With rising car sales in India, Kia introduces the Syros SUV. It offers 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines.

Kia Syros Safety Features

Kia Syros SUV: Check out its features Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, power driver seat, ventilated seats, wireless charger, push-button start/stop, multi-zone climate control, a dedicated screen for AC controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, electronic parking brake, 60:40 split seat, ambient lighting, and more are among the specifications of the SUV. A 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, six airbags, hill start assistance, a suite of Level 2 ADAS technologies, and other safety features are available from the company.

Kia Syros Infotainment System

Kia Syros SUV: Check out its interiors A 30-inch panoramic screen now occupies the center of the Syros's entirely redesigned cabin. This includes the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, which are positioned directly behind the redesigned two-spoke steering wheel with an off-center badge. The SUV, which has a five-seat arrangement, attempts to provide cozy seating areas and enhance the atmosphere with a panoramic sunroof.

Kia Syros Price and Variants

Kia Syros SUV: Engine and price The 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that powers the Kia Syros is calibrated to provide 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, a 1.5-liter diesel engine with 113 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque will be an option. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed MT are the available transmission options. The Kia Syros price starts at Rs 8,99,900 for the HTK MT variant and goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh for the HTX+ variant.

