Kia Syros SUV launched in India | Check features, interiors, price and more

Kia India launches the Syros SUV, bridging the gap between mid and small SUVs. It offers a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine, advanced features, and a luxurious design inspired by the EV9 and Carnival.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Leading mass-premium carmaker Kia India has launched the all-new Kia Syros at an alluring price of Rs 8.99 lakh, creating a new SUV class between the mid and small SUV categories. The Syros, which takes design cues from its high-end models EV9 and Carnival, blends state-of-the-art technology, luxurious comfort, and a striking aesthetic to produce a distinctive value offer for Indian buyers.

With rising car sales in India, Kia introduces the Syros SUV. It offers 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines.

budget 2025
article_image2

Kia Syros Safety Features

Kia Syros SUV: Check out its features

Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, power driver seat, ventilated seats, wireless charger, push-button start/stop, multi-zone climate control, a dedicated screen for AC controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, electronic parking brake, 60:40 split seat, ambient lighting, and more are among the specifications of the SUV. A 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, six airbags, hill start assistance, a suite of Level 2 ADAS technologies, and other safety features are available from the company.

article_image3

Kia Syros Infotainment System

Kia Syros SUV: Check out its interiors

A 30-inch panoramic screen now occupies the center of the Syros's entirely redesigned cabin. This includes the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, which are positioned directly behind the redesigned two-spoke steering wheel with an off-center badge. The SUV, which has a five-seat arrangement, attempts to provide cozy seating areas and enhance the atmosphere with a panoramic sunroof.

article_image4

Kia Syros Price and Variants

Kia Syros SUV: Engine and price

The 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that powers the Kia Syros is calibrated to provide 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, a 1.5-liter diesel engine with 113 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque will be an option. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed MT are the available transmission options.

The Kia Syros price starts at Rs 8,99,900 for the HTK MT variant and goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh for the HTX+ variant.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why gcw

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

Recent Stories

Trump set to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, cut funding for relief agency: Report dmn

Trump set to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, cut funding for relief agency: Report

Buying a gaming smartphone? 5 things to check before buying it gcw

Buying a gaming smartphone? 5 things to check before buying it

Football Bang out of order: Henderson gets into heated argument with reporter over his potential Monaco move (WATCH)

‘Bang out of order’: Henderson gets into heated argument with reporter over his potential Monaco move (WATCH)

2 railway officials injured as goods train collides with stationary train in UP's Fatehpur anr

2 railway officials injured as goods train collides with stationary train in UP's Fatehpur

'She has no right to say this': Arun Govil slams Jaya Bachchan, asks proof on 'contaminated water' remark vkp

'She has no right to say this': Arun Govil slams Jaya Bachchan, asks proof on 'contaminated water' remark

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon