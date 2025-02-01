Kia Syros Launch: Know specifications, features, range, price and booking details

Kia India launches the Syros subcompact SUV on February 1, 2025. Positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, the Syros boasts a unique design inspired by the EV3, EV9, and Carnival, and is packed with features.

Kia Syros Launch: Features and Booking Details

Kia India is set to launch the new Kia Syros subcompact SUV in the Indian market on February 1, 2025. The new Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia's portfolio, making it the company's second subcompact SUV after the Sonet. Customers can now book the Syros online or at their nearest Kia dealership.

Kia Syros Exterior Design

The new Kia Syros features a fresh design inspired by Kia's global design language, taking cues from the EV3, EV9, and Carnival. It has a sleek, boxy shape with LED headlights positioned vertically at the corners of the bumper. Like the new Carnival, these headlights have a unique drop-down LED DRL design and three LED projector elements. The upper part of the front fascia is sealed and has an EV-like appearance.

The Kia Syros features clean, smooth window lines along its sides, 17-inch 3-spoke alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a prominent kink in the rear window line, and thick plastic cladding above the wheel arches. The rear bumper has an attractive two-tone black and silver finish, and the tall-boy design gives it an almost minivan-like appearance. It also features tall L-shaped taillights that wrap around the rear window.

The Syros is loaded with features, including dual 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument cluster displays, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, powered driver's seat, 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, six airbags, Level 2 ADAS suite, and more.

