Kia Syros Launch: Know specifications, features, range, price and booking details

Kia India launches the Syros subcompact SUV on February 1, 2025. Positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, the Syros boasts a unique design inspired by the EV3, EV9, and Carnival, and is packed with features.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Kia Syros Launch: Features and Booking Details

Kia India is set to launch the new Kia Syros subcompact SUV in the Indian market on February 1, 2025. The new Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia's portfolio, making it the company's second subcompact SUV after the Sonet. Customers can now book the Syros online or at their nearest Kia dealership.

budget 2025
article_image2

Kia Syros Exterior Design

The new Kia Syros features a fresh design inspired by Kia's global design language, taking cues from the EV3, EV9, and Carnival. It has a sleek, boxy shape with LED headlights positioned vertically at the corners of the bumper. Like the new Carnival, these headlights have a unique drop-down LED DRL design and three LED projector elements. The upper part of the front fascia is sealed and has an EV-like appearance.

article_image3

The Kia Syros features clean, smooth window lines along its sides, 17-inch 3-spoke alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a prominent kink in the rear window line, and thick plastic cladding above the wheel arches. The rear bumper has an attractive two-tone black and silver finish, and the tall-boy design gives it an almost minivan-like appearance. It also features tall L-shaped taillights that wrap around the rear window.

article_image4

The Syros is loaded with features, including dual 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument cluster displays, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, powered driver's seat, 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, six airbags, Level 2 ADAS suite, and more.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Union Budget 2025 FM Sitharaman highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here anr

Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach RBA

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Union Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, says FM shk

Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon