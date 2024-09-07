Kia Seltos competitors: Check out 4 new and upcoming rivals you should know about

Whether you're looking for a vehicle with more features, better pricing, or simply a fresh design, these four rivals are set to give the Seltos some serious competition. Explore the latest options that might just be the perfect fit for your next SUV purchase.

The Kia Seltos has been a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts, but if you're considering alternatives, there are several new and upcoming models that could catch your eye. Whether you're looking for a vehicle with more features, better pricing, or simply a fresh design, these four rivals are set to give the Seltos some serious competition. Explore the latest options that might just be the perfect fit for your next SUV purchase.

1. Citroen Basalt The Citroen Basalt has quite an aggressive price tag, with deliveries beginning late last month at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt is the first ICE coupe-SUV to be introduced to the Indian mainstream car market. The 1.2-liter normally aspirated engine produces 80 horsepower and 115 Nm of torque, while the three-cylinder turbo-petrol produces 109 horsepower and 190 Nm on the manual and 205 Nm on the TC automatic. Citroen provides two petrol engine options. The Basalt has LED projector headlights and is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels. back AC vents are included in the interior, and the back seats have adjustable thigh support—a feature unique to this market. In addition to wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on the 10.25-inch entertainment system, the vehicle has six airbags, ESC, TPMs, and a rear parking camera—ADAS is not included.

2. Tata Curvv The ICE-powered version of Tata Motors' Curvv coupe-SUV, which goes for Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), was just released. The Citroen Basalt and this mid-size SUV are the latest mass market additions to a coupe-SUV niche that was previously only offered by high-end luxury companies. The Tata Curvv is available with two petrol engine choices and one diesel engine. It is constructed on the Indian manufacturer's new ATLAS design for ICE cars. The Tata Curvv's back seats include an inclination option in addition to ventilated leatherette upholstery. The 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster and what Tata refers to as a smart digital steering wheel are used by the driver. The top-of-the-line models are the only ones with a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and Level-2 ADAS with twenty functions are standard on the vehicle.



3. Renault Duster The newest iteration of the Renault Duster SUV, which will be released globally later this year, was introduced in 2023 under the sibling brand Dacia. The French automaker offered the practical SUV for sale in India until discontinuing it there in 2022. As part of the automaker's ambitions with Nissan, the future model is anticipated to return to India in 2025 after going through several versions in the worldwide market; however, the exact debut date is still pending. Out of the four planned models, the five-seater Duster 2024 is probably going to be one of the first to be released. It will likely have three engine options, two of which are petrol-hybrids. The 1.0-liter petrol-LPG is only available in a few places; India may not get it. There is a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder model with a six-speed transmission and a 48V mild hybrid system available. There is an extra 1.6-liter four-cylinder self-charging hybrid available, however this is the only motor available for the four-wheel drive type.

4. Nissan's upcoming C-segment SUV Earlier this year, Renault and Nissan declared that they will take advantage of India's thirst for SUVs and launch four new C-segment SUVs there by 2025. Expectations from either brand are one five-seater and one seven-seater. As per their joint declaration this year, the CMF-B platform, which presently supports the 2024 Duster, would be localised to serve as the foundation for all four SUVs. Because of this, it is anticipated that Nissan's five-seater would be built on the future Duster, which Renault will also be bringing to India. Three engine options are available for the 2024 Dacia Duster: two are hybrids and one is a petrol-LPG combination. Upmarket amenities including an ADAS suite, a seven-inch digital cluster, and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen that is inclined towards the driver are all included without sacrificing the vehicle's practical appearance.

