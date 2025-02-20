Kia PV5 exterior design unveiled ahead of February launch (PHOTOS)

Kia has revealed the exterior design of its PV5 passenger and cargo models ahead of its 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain. The PV5, built on Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy, offers versatile configurations and aims to redefine mobility.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

Kia has unveiled the exterior design of the PV5 passenger and cargo models, setting the stage for its second Kia EV Day, scheduled to take place in Tarragona, Spain, later this month. On February 24, Kia will have its 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain, where it will introduce the whole PV5 product line, including conversion options and derivative cars.

With its modular architecture and cutting-edge EV technology, the PV5, the first vehicle under Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy, seeks to reinvent space and mobility, the firm stated in an official release.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the PV5 was first shown off as the Concept PV5. The mid-sized PV5, which is intended to serve a wide range of consumers, will come in a variety of configurations, including passenger and freight versions. At the 2025 Kia EV Day, more specialized conversion choices will be revealed.

 

article_image3

The modern design of the PV5 deviates from that of light commercial vehicles. With a big window area for excellent visibility and a sophisticated geometric appearance, the PV5 Passenger model is surrounded by eye-catching black graphic glass surrounds. It has an SUV-like toughness thanks to its sturdy black rocker panels and wheel arch claddings, and its sleek black headlamp highlights and aggressive trademark lighting contribute to its contemporary appeal. The rear design creates a cohesive and horizontal stance with a single lift-up tailgate door and a sturdy bumper.
 

article_image4

Although the PV5 cargo variant uses a boxier profile for increased space economy, it maintains the same geometric design language. For maximum utility, it has two side-opening tailgate doors that make loading and unloading simpler. The streamlined side lines are complemented by the back design, which maximizes cargo capacity while providing a sturdy, contemporary appearance.
 

