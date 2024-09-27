Kia EV9 to Maruti Dzire- 6 new car to launch on THIS festive season

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This October, the festive season is set to get a whole lot more exciting with several automakers gearing up to launch their latest models. Anticipated launches include the Kia Carnival, Kia EV9, Nissan Magnite facelift, BYD eMax 7, and the Mercedes E-Class LWB.

    The festive season this year will kick off in October. Several companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Nissan, and BYD, are all set to launch their new products with the aim of boosting sales. In addition, attractive discounts will be offered on existing car models. Let's take a look at the key details of the cars that will be arriving in showrooms in October 2024.

    article_image2

    New Kia Carnival to arrive on October 3rd: South Korean automaker Kia will unveil the new Kia Carnival (fourth-generation facelift) and the EV9 electric SUV on October 3, 2024. The Carnival will feature significant interior and exterior changes, but the engine setup will remain unchanged. It will be available in two variants: Limousine and Limousine Plus. It is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh. With this update, the MPV will only be available in a 7-seater configuration. There will be captain seats in the middle row and a bench-type system in the third row. The new Carnival will continue to be powered by a 2.2L, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 193 bhp of power and 441 Nm of torque.

    article_image3

    Kia EV9 to arrive on October 3rd: The Kia EV9 will be Kia's most expensive car in India. It will only be available in the top-end GT-Line AWD, 6-seater variant. It will feature a 99.8 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors that produce 384 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque. The SUV, which comes with an AWD setup, is said to offer an ARAI-certified range of 561 km on a single charge. Its battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes using a DC fast charger. In terms of features, it gets a dual-display setup, HUD, dual electric sunroofs, a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, 10 airbags, VSM, Level 2 ADAS, and more.

    article_image4

    Nissan Magnite facelift to arrive on October 4th: Japanese brand Nissan India will reveal the price of the Magnite facelift on October 4, 2024. Along with the facelift, the carmaker will start manufacturing and exporting its LHD (Left Hand Drive) version. The RHD (Right Hand Drive) Magnite is already being manufactured and exported. Expect changes to the interior and exterior. A slightly revised front grille, new electronic DRLs, significantly redesigned headlamps, and new diamond-cut alloy wheels will be offered on the subcompact SUV. Inside, there could be new trims and seat upholstery and some additional features. The updated Magnite will be powered by a 72 bhp, 1.0L NA engine and a 100 bhp, 1.0L turbo petrol engine.
     

    article_image5

    BYD eMax 7 to arrive on October 8th: The BYD eMax 7, a heavily updated version of the e6 electric MPV, will be launched on October 8, 2024. This model will come with a three-row seating layout and more advanced technology. It will feature an ADAS suite, a fixed panoramic glass roof, a more premium switchgear, soft-touch materials, and an updated center console with faux wood and aluminum inserts. Globally, the eMax 7 is available in 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh battery options. It is said to offer a range of 420 km and 530 km respectively. The first battery produces 163 bhp of power and 310 Nm of torque. The second one produces 204 bhp of power and 310 Nm of torque.

    article_image6

    Mercedes E-Class LWB to arrive on October 9th: The market launch of the Mercedes E-Class LWB will take place on October 9, 2024. Compared to its predecessor, the new generation model will be 14 mm longer, 13 mm taller, and have a 15 mm longer wheelbase. The vehicle will undergo a complete cosmetic makeover. The main attraction inside is Mercedes' Superscreen, which includes a 14.4-inch central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster. Three interior color options will be available to buyers with a standard black dashboard. Key features include a Burmester 4D surround sound system, a driver's seat with memory function, and a backrest that can be reclined from 26 to 36 degrees. The engine range includes a 204 bhp, 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 197 bhp, 2.0L turbo diesel engine, both with a 48V mild hybrid system that delivers 23 bhp of power and 205 Nm of torque.  There will be a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

    article_image7

    New Generation Maruti Dzire: The new generation Maruti Dzire will be launched in October. But the launch date has not been announced yet. The design of the compact sedan will be completely different from the Swift hatchback. The inclusion of an electric sunroof is one of the major updates to the car. Higher trims of the new Dzire are expected to come with features like a nine-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, an analog instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch digital MID, and a climate control system. The Swift's 1.2L three-cylinder K-series petrol engine, which produces 82 bhp of power and 112 Nm of torque, will power the 2024 Maruti Dzire. Manual and AMT gearboxes will also be available.

