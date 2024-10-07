Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kia EV9 electric SUV launched: With 561km range, take a look at features, rivals and more

    The Kia EV9 electric SUV has arrived in India with a price tag of Rs 1.3 crore. Explore its impressive range, luxurious features, advanced safety tech, and how it stacks up against rivals like the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX.

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Kia EV9

    Kia India has launched its flagship electric SUV - EV9 - in a single, fully-loaded GT-Line variant at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom). It has two electric motors with all-wheel drive (AWD) and a 99.8kWh battery pack. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds thanks to the motors' combined 384 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque.

    Kia EV9: Battery

    With a full charge, it has an amazing 561 kilometers of range (ARAI approved). The battery charges from 10% to 80% in approximately 24 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger.

    Kia EV9: Interiors

    The Kia EV9 is an electric vehicle with plenty of amenities. Its interior concept is a dual-tone combination of black and brown, with six seats. It has second-row captain chairs that are electrically adjustable, with leg support, and a massage feature. The SUV has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen entertainment system with wireless smartphone connection.

    Additional features include a head-up display (HUD), twin electric sunroofs, three-zone climate control, six USB Type-C ports, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, Kia Connect, roof AC vents for the second and third rows, and a leatherette steering wheel with four spokes.

    Kia EV9: Safety features

    It comes with 20 standard safety equipment, including 10 airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, a TPMS, downhill braking control, brake assist, vehicle stability management, all-wheel disc brakes, and others. It also has a 360-degree video, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assistance, blind-view monitor, and a Level 2 ADAS suite with 27 autonomous functions.

    Kia EV9: Dimensions

    With dimensions of 5015 mm in length, 1780 mm in height (including roof rails), and 1980 mm in width, it surpasses the Toyota Fortuner in size and road presence at 4795 mm in length, 1855 mm in width, and 1835 mm in height.

     

    Kia EV9: Rivals

    With prices of Rs 1.62 crore, Rs 1.15 crore – Rs 1.27 crore, and Rs 1.40 crore, respectively, it is compared to the Mercedes EQS, Audi Q8 e-tron, and BMW iX.

