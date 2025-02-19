Jio Smart Electric Scooter: Know more about Jio Things and PURE EV

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV has partnered with Jio to develop new electric vehicles equipped with advanced technology for a smart riding experience.

Jio Tech-Powered Electric Scooter

PURE EV, known for electric two-wheelers, joins forces with tech giant Reliance Jio to create a cutting-edge smart scooter.

Jio Things and PURE EV

PURE EV's partnership with Jio Things will integrate smart digital clusters and telematics into their vehicles for an enhanced user experience.

Jio Things Technology

PURE EV focuses on integrating IoT solutions and Jio Things smart digital clusters for real-time vehicle performance monitoring and enhanced connectivity.

Jio Automotive App Suite

The Jio Automotive App Suite (JAAS) offers features like JioStore, music streaming, navigation, and gaming, tailored for two-wheeler users.

PURE EV Scooter with Jio

This partnership aims to redefine the EV ecosystem with enhanced connectivity, performance, and convenience for customers.

Latest Videos