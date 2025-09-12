Image Credit : Honda

The Honda Shine is a hot commodity in the Indian two-wheeler market. Indian customers love it, mainly because of its great performance and mileage. If you've been wanting this awesome bike, we've got good news.

From September 22, 2025, it'll be even cheaper. The new GST rate makes it easier to buy. The government recently dropped the GST on bikes 350cc or less from 28% to 18%. Let's see the new price.