Honda QC1 electric scooter under Rs 1 lakh | Check range, features and other details

Electric scooters are trending now. Big companies are all releasing electric vehicles. Among these, the Honda QC1 electric scooter is available at an affordable price. This scooter has many features, including 80 km mileage.

Big two-wheeler company Honda has launched a new electric scooter. It has a stylish look and a powerful engine. It has the latest features at a low price. The Honda QC1 electric scooter has arrived in the market at an affordable price. Let's see what's in this scooter.

The Honda QC1 costs ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). All electric scooters from good brand companies start from at least ₹1.3 lakh. But the Honda QC1 on-road price is available for under one lakh. The rate changes depending on your area. If you want a good scooter for a low price, this is a good option. You can own a good and attractive scooter without any headaches.

The Honda QC1 electric scooter has a 1.15 kWh battery. A battery with good mileage range is available at a price of ₹90,000. This is best for those who want more mileage. Once charged, it gives a mileage range of 80 kilometers. So it is a suitable option for people who use it every day, both in urban and rural areas.

Honda QC1 has given other features with a good battery: * Alloy wheels are given. * There is 26 liter boot space - you get more space. * Digital console - shows speed, battery levels. * Drum brake - safety braking system. * USB charging port - you can charge your mobile. * LED lights - clear visibility at night.

This is the best if you want to buy a good brand scooter for a low price. The Ola scooter rate is more than one lakh. It is special to get a scooter from Honda company at this rate. Its look is also very attractive. Not only this, Honda brand, service centers are available everywhere. So maintenance is also easy.

