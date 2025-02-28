Honda QC1 electric scooter under Rs 1 lakh | Check range, features and other details

Electric scooters are trending now. Big companies are all releasing electric vehicles. Among these, the Honda QC1 electric scooter is available at an affordable price. This scooter has many features, including 80 km mileage. 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 5:50 PM IST

Electric scooter that goes further for less - Honda QC1

Big two-wheeler company Honda has launched a new electric scooter. It has a stylish look and a powerful engine. It has the latest features at a low price. The Honda QC1 electric scooter has arrived in the market at an affordable price. Let's see what's in this scooter.

budget 2025
article_image2

Honda Scooter

The Honda QC1 costs ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). All electric scooters from good brand companies start from at least ₹1.3 lakh. But the Honda QC1 on-road price is available for under one lakh. The rate changes depending on your area. If you want a good scooter for a low price, this is a good option. You can own a good and attractive scooter without any headaches.

article_image3

Best Electric Scooter

The Honda QC1 electric scooter has a 1.15 kWh battery. A battery with good mileage range is available at a price of ₹90,000. This is best for those who want more mileage. Once charged, it gives a mileage range of 80 kilometers. So it is a suitable option for people who use it every day, both in urban and rural areas.

article_image4

Honda QC1 has given other features with a good battery: * Alloy wheels are given. * There is 26 liter boot space - you get more space. * Digital console - shows speed, battery levels. * Drum brake - safety braking system. * USB charging port - you can charge your mobile. * LED lights - clear visibility at night.

article_image5

Honda QC1

This is the best if you want to buy a good brand scooter for a low price. The Ola scooter rate is more than one lakh. It is special to get a scooter from Honda company at this rate. Its look is also very attractive. Not only this, Honda brand, service centers are available everywhere. So maintenance is also easy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more gcw

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs? gcw

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Recent Stories

Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent dmn

Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent

BREAKING Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit snt

BREAKING: Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit

Beat the heat: 10 Refreshing benefits of eating watermelon SRI

Beat the heat: 10 Refreshing benefits of eating watermelon

Delhi court sentences man to death for 2019 rape-murder of 7-year-old; father gets life term ddr

Delhi rape horror: Court sentences man to death for 7-year-old’s rape-murder, father gets life term

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken HRD

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad SLAMS BJP Over Hindi Imposition! | Asianet Newsable

Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad SLAMS BJP Over Hindi Imposition! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

Video Icon